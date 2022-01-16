Random forays | Some nuances of online public speaking

Stage fright, mankind’s second greatest fear (no prizes for guessing the first), has given way to Zoom fright these days. People freeze when asked to speak, even on a remote camera, even if ensconced in their quilts, anywhere in the northern sector!

The very act of speaking to an audience, even if that audience consists of two persons, is daunting for newcomers. It takes time, effort, practice and patience, to become something of a seasoned presenter. But some of us aspire to attain more hallowed heights, those scaled only by renowned speakers, the ones who bring out oohs and aahs every time they address a gathering.

In present times, podcasters such as Ranveer Ahlabadia, with millions of followers on social media, represent the bench mark for public speaking success in the virtual world. Having shared the screen with him recently, I can testify to the fact that the young man has a style all of his own. He is wide-eyed, yet erudite and charming.

What is it, then, that makes some speakers more impressive than others, on camera and on stage? It is the ability to establish a connection with the viewers which leaves a mark.

“What comes from the heart, goes to the heart,” as goes the saying. This is established by speakers such as Dananajaya Hettiarachchi, former world champion of Toastmasters, a global public speaking association. In his remarkable seven-minute straight-from-the-heart monologue that won him the crown, he made his audience lap up each word with consummate ease.

Being oneself is probably the paramount secret to success as a speaker. Coupled with impressive content and delivery, it represents a winning formula that cannot fail. There is no point in trying to imitate Amitabh Bachchan or MS Dhoni, when speaking before eager audiences. One has to develop one’s own style and stick to it.

In a recent video, I outlined some tips for online speaking. An online orator needs seamless connectivity, a pleasing background and a steady posture which is not too close to the camera. Only a very pretty or handsome face can afford to allow the camera to pry to a really close up level, otherwise human flaws are bound to be evident, even to the casual viewer!

I have found this to be particularly true of Live Instagram sessions. The more I try to stay distant and avoid close ups, the more I end up being scrutinised on screen by hundreds, from up close. Best to keep your nose away from the device at such times, I tell you!

A louder voice, enabled by a microphone, if possible, also helps to ensure that the viewers don’t start dozing off or drifting away. Sometimes the person speaking is hardly audible and people tend to get distracted very easily.

With the span of attention being minuscule in this era, speakers with substance, panache and spunk are the ones who garner maximum eyeballs online. A few corporate honchos such as Ashok Ramachandran, Saumya Badgayan and Simarpreet Singh have launched their own YouTube channels and are highly popular among the wannabe populace because they talk sense and speak fluently.

My own idol remains Barack Obama, as readers must have discerned through my past writings in this column. He is an oratorial artist, whether espousing his wisdom before a camera or before a collection of human beings. His mastery over each and every word and the gentle ready-to-erupt-but-not-quite smile which does play upon his lips are his signature stamps.

Simon Sinek, the US-based internet icon, who sways the thoughts of young people across the world on a continual basis, is another one to admire. But his forte lies in his incisive, analytical content which he delivers in a rather simple fashion, without batting an eyelid. Otherwise, his monotonous drawl, delivered without too many smiles, might put some people off!

My own drawback as a motivational speaker has been similar, according to those who should know. I need to smile more and emanate more warmth when I speak in public. Am working on it as we speak, or as you read this. And the next time you see me, you might just find me smiling some more!

