Random Forays | The blurring lines of right and wrong

A favourite story which I heard years ago presents a scenario wherein a habitual transgressor jumps a red light, only to be accosted by a burly policeman who emerges from behind a tree trunk. “Didn’t you see the red light?” is the question hurled in a gruff voice by the hefty cop. “Sir, I saw the red light, but I didn’t notice you!” is the sheepish reply of the other. Kids learn quickly by watching how their parents tackle life’s challenges. (Shutterstock)

Jokes apart, it is a fact that our character is often truly tested when no one is watching! Whatever represented the truth a thousand years ago, should still count as true, in absolute terms. A lie is a lie, a theft is a theft, a deceitful act is a deceitful act, whatever the era, whatever the situation.

Yet, the fine lines that define rectitude and also dignified conduct appear to be blurring nowadays. Rudeness, for instance, seems to be an increasingly acceptable modus of behaviour. Shouting at an airport attendant, at a shop helper, at a cab driver, and even vice versa, seems to be quite the done thing these days. Boorish conduct of the sort that today’s world leaders and celebrities seem to specialise in, has percolated to society’s uppity well-off ones as well, though thankfully not much to the masses. Worse still, those holding public office in nations that should be led much better, have redefined limits of impropriety by dovetailing personal business ventures with official tours.

Even in terms of paying taxes or transfer of property, there seems to be an acceptance of secretiveness in society. Not divulging all details or not declaring all assets transparently, seems to be the prevalent practice even among election candidates.

The trend of advising clients on methods to get away with concealment, also appears to be growing. One’s nation does not seem to be part of one’s family, then. Those who boldly proclaim their patriotism, must walk the talk in all aspects of life.

The young ones are watching too. They learn very quickly by watching the way their parents tackle life’s challenges and milestones or how they prosper. And they imbibe more by noticing our actions than by listening to our words.

There also seems to be a macro-level visual media influence on our collective conscience, which is pegging away at our probity and integrity. Relationship bonds, which would have lasted the test of time in earlier eras, are withering away as a result of eroding societal norms. What was unacceptable in terms of behaviour around the ladies is now partly the norm, especially at hi-fi parties. Westernisation of Asian societies has also added to the list of piquant situations. Tendencies which were considered abhorrent in times gone by are now looked upon with a sense of mild disdain, if even that.

Live-in relationships were unheard of, for instance. Today they are almost par for the course, and are even practically justifiable in many cases. And in cases where marriages are tottering and unsteady, parents often play a pernicious role in ensuring that they don’t last even if they could have.

Sports too has seen many fallen icons. Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson come to mind, but there are many more. World number one tennis star Jannik Sinner and ace pace bowler Kagiso Rabada have reportedly been let off with mild punishments for performance enhancement related transgressions.

The onus on us is to instil some sense of morality upon the youngest generations and their minds. But for that we have to play the part well ourselves. And no one is perfect. But if the whole of humanity begins to associate some levels of aggression, deceit and intolerance as being within acceptable limits, then the levels of erosion of mass conscience can be extremely worrying.

‘Might is right’ cannot be the maxim for a civilised, informed, world. And while the aforementioned car driver who jumped the red light must not be pardoned, the designated role models of the world must stand up for global righteousness. Pope Leo XIV has urged all priests to lead a life that is ‘transparent and credible’. Not a bad goal for you and me to endeavour towards either, even if we’re utterly imperfect!

vivek.atray@gmail.com