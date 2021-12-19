Random forays | The three cardinal ‘Ws’ for health, happiness

In olden days, younger men were often told to avoid chasing the three ‘Ws’ — wine, women and wealth. This saying unfortunately and disparagingly also brackets the fairer and more evolved half of our species with materialistic pursuits. Nonetheless, the message to aspiring achievers was clear: work was the only ‘W’ to worship and one had to forget the rest.

While the divine jury is still out on whether mankind as a whole has been able to follow the said dictum, it is time to focus on three other ‘Ws’, without which we cannot hope to live healthy and happy lives: walking, water and wellness.

Wellness is of course a term that has permeated our very consciousness. From emotional wellness to physical, mental and spiritual wellness, there are many forms in which the word is applied. It is no surprise then that wellness coaches are doing pretty well these days, and the wellness economy is cruising in boom times as well!

However, if we take wellness seriously and apply it assiduously to our own existence, it can envelope us with a true sense of wellbeing. Thus, by focussing sensibly on our diet, our exercise and mental hygiene, we can pretty much ensure that we are living towards the top of the health pyramid, if not at its very pinnacle.

Wellness in my personal viewpoint should necessarily also include regular yoga, meditation and detoxification of the mind from the vitriol that our berserk social media keeps spewing at it.

Wellness should also cover the charming act of reading books, being surrounded by music in some manner and also a vigorous outdoor sport. The pursuit of wellness might even include keeping good company and engaging in uplifting conversations.

I have separated water and the act of walking from the world of wellness as these two stand out as essentials without which our health may just go for a toss. Bollywood legend, Rekha, when asked the secret to her youthfulness, said inner peace and drinking lots of water were the keys.

In fact, doctors have recently been advising dengue patients and those suffering from a plethora of ailments to simply “rest a lot and drink a lot” (water, of course). Around 10 to 12 glasses of water a day are essential, even if the weather is cool and we do not feel thirsty.

Walking is the third, but equally important W. Without keeping our legs busy and the circulation going, we will be like sedentary sloths. The modern man, with a multitude of gadgets at his disposal, has obviated the need to walk for most necessities, making it imperative that we make the considered choice to walk every day. By avoiding lifts, escalators and walkalators et al when possible, we can do ourselves a big favour. Even if that elusive target of 10,000 steps rarely seems attainable, we must walk as much as we can each day.

I shall take the liberty of adding another W. Having a ‘worry-free nature’ is an amazing plus point in our lives. Worries are like brakes, said the saint. They unnecessarily throttle our quest to press the accelerator and gain momentum in our lives.

Acquiring wisdom, that rather ungetatable rarity, is worth our while as well. To be truly wise is to choose happiness and calmness over the dizzying tizzies that tend to overtake our minds. Easy to write, difficult to implement? Indeed.

At a relatively uncomplicated level, we must wisely choose silence over speech when we should. As the old sage put it, “A smart person knows what to say, a wise person knows whether to say it or not!”

Be that as we may, most human beings do try to follow some sort of regularity and structure in their quest for leading healthful and joyful lives. Nobody on this planet is perfect, or we would not be here! Thus, with all kinds of Ws to choose from, we must do our best, and leave the rest, to the one who matters the most.

