Random Forays | The unflagging zeal of the Mamarazzi

In the relatively short expanse of time that cellphones have existed, the one constant has been the human zeal for sharing pictures. Before the advent of digital photography, rare was the enthusiast who had the time, capacity, wherewithal and patience to click 36 photographs and get them developed. But roughly since the turn of the century, the sheer number of avid, not-so-capable photo persons have multiplied in geometric progression.

The eagle-eyed and ever eager smartphone photo expert never lets his or her enthusiasm flag. At least a dozen pictures per day are a par for the course, with the number of selfies taken often exceeding Virat Kohli’s score! The ladies, of course, are more skilled, more prolific and more record-breaking in their selfie feats, even if their feet may not always be steadily planted on the ground while clicking away. A potentially dangerous scenario!

But the ‘mamarazzi’ are the most obvious and perhaps most in-the-face champions of the bubbling, over-the-top, ‘clickerati’ brigade. Not for these motherly versions of the paparazzi is the easy-going style of moms and grandmoms of yore, who hardly clicked a ‘pic’ or two of their progeny in their growing up years.

As soon as a baby is born in this era, he makes his way, or she makes her way to Instagram, the same day, or perhaps the next day. The oodles of oooohs and aaaahs that result on social media platforms make for an elevation in the general feel-good factor of the world. These moms don’t know just how much joy they bring to the hearts of the population at large by posting such cuddly pics.

The life-long mamarazzi bandwagon takes off from there and never quite abates in intensity or gusto. Pictures of the first this and the first that, and of all sorts of landmarks that the baby, now a toddler, scales, make their way into our hapless screens.

The only one who doesn’t seem too chuffed about the prospect of living a nascent life almost exclusively on Instagram is the subject. The toddler in question is usually moody, even recalcitrant, and generally disenchanted by the whole idea of being on camera all the time. There are of course exceptions and they love all the attention they can get from their gushing mamarazzi. A subtle hint in the form of a candy or a new plaything does wonders to the receptivity of the camera-shy ones!

And as life rolls one, which it inexorably does, the young ones become a little more difficult to appease in order for them to pose for pics. They are hard to catch once they start running away, and the slightly older mamarazzi probably spend their free time fondly gazing at portraits of the good old days, when their babies were actually babies. But who can say when the next one will come along to enable their click-happy mom to venture into a series of encores? Only the stork knows.

There are many websites which advise young mothers on how to click excellent pictures of their infants. Dads too are able learners in most cases, and they merrily click away, while the mom-child duo pose with winsome smiles. It is only when fathers have had enough that they will make their excuses and slip away.

Men also frequently overutilise the camera function of their smartphones, but this write-up is about the mamarazzi so we will stick to them. Once the kids are all grown up, the femmes turn their attention to their hubbies. There is no one else available for sundry awkward poses, with the teenagers having gone off on some outing or having left home for higher education. It is then that the tiffs begin!

Husbands can be the grumpiest of photo species. They can usually be found watching cricket, or whatsapping their friends, or even actually working, at any moment when the mamarazzi want to click pics. And they don’t look as great in the mornings, with bleary eyes and stubbles, as do their wives, who miraculously retain the ability to smile gloriously into their cameras, even at the oddest of hours!

