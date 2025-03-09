Random Forays | True leadership entails empathy, not antagonism

What with all kinds of nefarious leaders donning varied mantles these days, we’re forced to take cognisance of their bulldozing or devious ways, as the case may be. Leadership has most often to be undertaken with an understanding and empathetic approach. Such is the inherent qualification required in a leadership role. Leaders of social causes, such as Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, are perhaps the last beacons of hope. If the youth is seeking to emulate anyone today, it will do well to focus upon the efforts of do-gooders like Satyarthi and his ilk. (AFP)

Leadership simply cannot afford to be antagonistic in nature. Those who pretend otherwise are not really leaders, they’re just pretending.

While a Gandhian approach to leadership is not everybody’s forte, a brazen or bizarre approach just cannot be accepted. Leading a nation requires vision, foresight, top-level understanding—coupled with a finger on the pulse and an ear to the ground. No nation can afford to be led by wayward bullies, especially in this era of democracy, knowledge, technology and opportunities for total transparency.

Yet, not only is there a dearth of exemplary leaders at the international level, we hardly find role models even among leaders of various institutions, companies or even communities. Everyone seems to be in a trigger happy, shouting mode. Politicians take the cake in many ways, but even corporate and bureaucratic leadership is apparently not crowning itself with any sort of glory nowadays. While there are those who are striving manfully to hold the torch of balanced leadership aloft, they seem outnumbered!

Leaders of social causes, such as Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, are perhaps the last beacons of hope. If the youth is seeking to emulate anyone today, it will do well to focus upon the efforts of do-gooders like Satyarthi and his ilk. By working tirelessly against child labour and for the goal universal education, covering every child, he is a leader worthy of emulation for sure.

Nelson Mandela spent decades in confinement but when times changed and he was installed as the leader of his nation, he did not display even an iota of acerbic conduct. The famous incident wherein his vicious jail superintendent found himself in the company of the great man years later, is too well-known to be repeated here. Suffice it to say that great men are forgiving and large-hearted leaders.

Women leaders have usually proved themselves to be far more empathetic and caring as well. There are some notable exceptions to that rule but by and large it is time that humanity somehow contrives to propel more ladies to the forefront of global leadership. The fact that the most powerful nation in the world has not been able to elect even a single woman as its president, in centuries, is a shocking statement in itself.

But for the world to become buffoon-proof and bully-proof tomorrow, the world will have to spend resources and time on developing leadership skills among the youth of today. In India at least, there are no tangible leadership courses in schools or in universities which equip and prepare the young to take on leadership roles with fortitude and elan.

The hit and trial method cannot be relied upon to produce leaders of substance for our nations, states, corporations or organisations. The senior most person may or may not possess the apt skills and qualities to make a positive impact as a leader. But if she or he has been prepared assiduously by the system, over the years, the results might be magnificent. Everyone may not have the knack of being a captain of a ship, but universal leadership training can do no harm at all.

Meanwhile the bull in the china shop will run amok. Tremors will be felt all over the universe. If the people of progressive and prosperous nations are unable to find the right leaders to navigate their spaceships to the unknown future, what can be expected from poverty stricken, ill-educated populaces in some African nations, for instance? Dictators will rule the roost for as long as they want.

Yet, and I am a diehard votary of hope, there is significant light at the end of the tunnel. An informed and aware world will not put up with imbeciles and bullies for long. Checks and balances are bound to play out. Our duty is to focus on our children. And to ensure that they are ready to lead from the front, tomorrow!

