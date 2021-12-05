Random Forays | Understanding the economy that thrives on our fears

I am not an economist by any stretch of imagination but I do feel strongly about people who prosper by propelling and igniting fear in the minds of the general populace.

From small time crooks to big time companies, there is a significant section of the economy which basically thrives on the fear factor prevailing in society at the time. The pandemic has seen the worst of such tendencies to make a fast buck by inflaming rumours and instigating people to go in for panic buying. The virus and its avatars or variants have of course pushed the whole world onto the back foot and millions of lives have been lost.

But there have been several deliberate spikes in the fortunes of some manufacturers, not necessarily based on facts, but because of hyper rumour mills which have resulted in fear ridden purchases by the millions of items which were never really needed.

Some months ago, it was feared that fungi of many hues would attack us without warning and we were thus ‘advised’ to consume so and so potion, in order to ward them off! Many products and so called immunity boosters emerged from nowhere during the pandemic to reap in the moolah simply because people were justifiably scared of contracting the disease. Whether these ‘products’ or chemicals actually had the desired impact will never be known.

Purported new variants of the dreaded virus are also regrettably causing the same fear among the masses. Whether or not they will actually find their way into our nostrils, God forbid, they will play with the minds of billions of people across the world. Drug manufacturers will undoubtedly benefit hugely since doctors will recommend a series of expensive curative measures if anyone starts sneezing in the coming weeks. Booster doses of all sorts will also boost the economy of their creators by gigantic scales.

The cholesterol ‘myth’ as it is now known to be, and the resultant terror that it created, resulted in the sales of drugs known as statins worth billions of dollars all over the world for decades. Many a hale, hearty, man must have lost his life just by worrying himself to death about his cholesterol levels being high, even though his arteries were not half as clogged as the healthcare industry made him fear. Blood pressure and sugar levels are the real ‘variants’ that need to be kept in check, doctors now emphasise, while keeping rather quiet about cholesterol.

‘Fear is the key’, was the title of the 1972 film directed by Michael Tuchner. Fear is indeed the key to the success of many other segments of the economy as well. The electronic media madness has already been pilloried enough by this writer over the years for playing up nonsensical issues, ad nauseum. And each new strain of the pandemic unfortunately gives these channels enough masala to ensure that their TRP ratings keep maintaining “healthy” heights.

Prudence is really the key, after all. Following norms and guidelines to the hilt. But allowing ourselves to be befooled into thinking that Omicron or whatever is peering through a hole in the wall eager to enter into our system, is being paranoid without need.

Godmen have befooled us for centuries too, shady ones that is. In many temples across India, the unfortunate trend is for visitors to be coerced into donating large amounts since they are made to fear divine penalties If they do not.

Anyone who indulges in profiteering by feasting on the nerves of the people is bound to have an interest in the continuance of war, calamities, pandemics, confusion and chaos. Inflaming rumours of the worst kind is like second nature to them. Normalcy does not suit such vested inserests. Only a balanced collective mindset and cogent action by governments can deny fraudsters of these kinds their ill gotten wealth.

Less hype and more factual awareness would lead to reduced uncertainty and enhance calmness in society.

Mass hysteria is not the way to deal with national adversity. And those who perpetrate it especially with nefarious designs must be brought to book!