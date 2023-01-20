Ranji Trophy: Punjab extend purple patch with win over Madhya Pradesh

The Punjab senior men’s team continued its splendid run at the ongoing Ranji Trophy after recording a second consecutive triumph, ousting defending champions Madhya Pradesh on this occasion with a massive margin of an innings and 122 runs in the elite group D match which concluded at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

In their previous game, the Mandeep Singh-led team had beaten Jammu and Kashmir.

Nehal Wadhera’s maiden double-hundred 214 and Anmolpreet Singh’s knock of 124 in the first innings propelled Punjab to victory. The side had scored 443 runs in the first innings. In reply, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 244 runs with medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul taking four wickets.

With a first innings lead of 199 runs, Madhya Pradesh were asked to bat again by the hosts. Led by a fired-up Arshdeep Singh (4 for 30) and leg-spinner Mayank Markande’s effort (3 for 19), Punjab bowled out Madhya Pradesh for 77 runs in 27.5 overs, winning the game.

Gaurav’s ton helps Chandigarh

A timely unbeaten ton by Gaurav Puri, who was on the crease at 102* and helped Chandigarh surpass Railways’ total of 386 to take a 99-run lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match being played at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, on Thursday. The UT side scored 485/8.

The hosts had earlier resumed their overnight score of 212/2 and just added 26 runs when Kunal Mahajan (83) was dismissed by Himanshu. Later, captain Manan Vohra added another 13 runs to his overnight score before falling in the face of opposition skipper Upender Yadav’s attack for 113 with 253/4 on the board.

Gaurav Gambhir and Gurinder Singh’s 79-run partnership proved handy to rescue local lads, who were trailing by 95 runs. This association was ended by SS Jadhav when he removed the latter.

Gaurav, meanwhile, completed his century as Shrestha Nirmohi (52) pitched in with a valuable innings. Chandigarh was leading by 99 runs before the stumps were drawn.