Ranji Trophy: Punjab logs 10-wicket win over Haryana

Punjab on Sunday recorded a fine 10-wicket win over Haryana in their Ranji Trophy tie played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The side also picked up seven points courtesy of the victory.

Haryana, who were gasping at 149 runs for four in their second innings and trailing Punjab by 13 runs at stumps on day three, finished with 203 runs. Punjab produced a fine bowling performance, with Baltej Singh and Abhishek Sharma emerging as the highest wicket takers with three dismissals each. Siddharth Kaul took two wickets, while both Sanvir and Arshdeep had one dismissal each.

Nishant Sandhu was the highest run scorer for the side, with 57. YR Sharma and Anshul Kamboj contributed with 32- and 24-run innings respectively.

Needing just 42 runs to close out a win, the Punjab side raced to the target in just 8.5 overs with Prabhsimran Singh and captain Abhishek Sharma scoring 25 and 20 runs respectively.

Haryana’s batting let them down as they were bundled out for 282 in the first innings. Baltej Singh led the bowling attack with another fine performance taking four wickets, with Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh earning three dismissals each.

Punjab had made 444 in the first innings, led by Mandeep Singh’s unbeaten knock of 159 and Anmol Malhotra’s 100. Singh was later declared the man of the match.