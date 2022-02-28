Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ranji Trophy: Punjab logs 10-wicket win over Haryana
chandigarh news

Ranji Trophy: Punjab logs 10-wicket win over Haryana

Backed by a strong performance from their bowlers, Punjab trounced Haryana in their Ranji Tropjy match; the former side’s Mandeep Singh was named man of the match
Punjab scored a comprehensive win over Haryana in their Ranji Trophy match. (AFP)
Punjab scored a comprehensive win over Haryana in their Ranji Trophy match. (AFP)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday recorded a fine 10-wicket win over Haryana in their Ranji Trophy tie played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The side also picked up seven points courtesy of the victory.

Haryana, who were gasping at 149 runs for four in their second innings and trailing Punjab by 13 runs at stumps on day three, finished with 203 runs. Punjab produced a fine bowling performance, with Baltej Singh and Abhishek Sharma emerging as the highest wicket takers with three dismissals each. Siddharth Kaul took two wickets, while both Sanvir and Arshdeep had one dismissal each.

Nishant Sandhu was the highest run scorer for the side, with 57. YR Sharma and Anshul Kamboj contributed with 32- and 24-run innings respectively.

Needing just 42 runs to close out a win, the Punjab side raced to the target in just 8.5 overs with Prabhsimran Singh and captain Abhishek Sharma scoring 25 and 20 runs respectively.

Haryana’s batting let them down as they were bundled out for 282 in the first innings. Baltej Singh led the bowling attack with another fine performance taking four wickets, with Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh earning three dismissals each.

Punjab had made 444 in the first innings, led by Mandeep Singh’s unbeaten knock of 159 and Anmol Malhotra’s 100. Singh was later declared the man of the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out