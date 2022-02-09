Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ranji Trophy: Two players of U-19 World Cup winning team included in Chandigarh squad
chandigarh news

Ranji Trophy: Two players of U-19 World Cup winning team included in Chandigarh squad

Harnoor Singh Pannu and Rajangad Bawa were part of India’s U-19 World Cup winning squad. (HT File)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Members of India’s U-19 World Cup winning squad, Harnoor Singh Pannu and Rajangad Bawa, have been included in the Chandigarh senior men’s team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy. The Chandigarh team will be led by experienced Manan Vohra while Gurinder Singh will be his deputy.

The Chandigarh team had forgetful outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and are hoping to bounce back.

In the elite group, the team will compete with top teams like Hyderabad, Baroda and West Bengal. The team will leave for Cuttack on February 10. After five days of quarantine, they will practice on February 15 and 16. Chandigarh will lock horns against Hyderabad in their opening match on February 17, followed by Baroda on February 24. They will face West Bengal in their last fixture on March 3.

Squad: Manan Vohra (captain), Gurinder Singh (vice-captain), Shivam Bhambri, Mohammad Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Amrit Lal Lubana, Arjit Singh, Arpit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Jaskaran Buttar, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Rajangad Singh Bawa, Sarul Kanwar, Gaurav Puri, Jaskaran Singh Sohi, Shrestha Nirmohi, Aman Bharti, Gaurav Gambhir,

Support staff: Rajeev Nayyar (coach), Sandeep Singh Arora (assistant coach), Girish Bhanot (manager), Sagar Sudan (trainer), Saurabh Khandelwal (physio)

