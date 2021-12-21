Ranjit Singh murder case: HC admits Ram Rahim’s appeal

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday admitted the appeal of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Rahim Singh, awarded life sentence in the murder case of one Ranjit Singh in 2002.

The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while admitting the appeal, ordered that recovery of 50% of the fine will remain suspended during the pendency of appeal as the remaining 50% is to be paid as compensation to the legal heirs of Ranjit Singh.

On October 18, a special CBI court in Panchkula had awarded life sentence to Ram Rahim and four others. The four others convicted in the case are Jasbir Singh, a follower; Krishan Lal, a dera manager; Sabdil, gunman of the dera head; and Avtar Singh, a dera functionary.

Besides life term, Ram Rahim was fined with ₹31 lakh. Ram Rahim is lodged in Sunaria jail of Rohtak since August 2017 after his conviction in two rape cases of female disciples in 2002.

He has also been awarded life sentence in another murder of 2002, of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002 at his native Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra. According to CBI, Ranjit Singh was murdered as Ram Rahim suspected that he was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter that revealed the sexual exploitation of woman followers at the dera.

In the appeal filed, Ram Rahim said the trial court erred in not considering the inherent inconsistencies and glaring contradiction in the story of the prosecution for which the benefit of doubt ought to have been extended.

“The testimonies of prosecution witnesses have significant contradictions with each other,” it claims, adding that the prosecution has failed to establish facts beyond reasonable doubts by which motive was sought to be attributed upon Ram Rahim.

“Conspiracy can be proved by direct or circumstantial evidence. The prosecution in the present case has sought to prove the alleged conspiracy by leading direct evidence by way of testimony of one, Khatta Singh and by way of circumstantial evidence. There is no cogent evidence,” the plea argues.