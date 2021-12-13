Rape allegations against Bains: Contempt notice to bureau director, DIG for re-investigating case

The court of judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur issued a contempt of court notice to the Punjab Bureau of Investigation director, Chandigarh, and deputy inspector general of the police (Faridkot range) for re-marking an inquiry into the rape charges levelled against Lok Insaaf Party chief and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bains had filed an application with the bureau director seeking re-investigation of the matter and the inquiry was marked to DIG, Faridkot.

The court in the orders said that as the police have already filed a charge-sheet in the case and the court has already issued multiple non-bailable as well as bailable warrants against Bains and others, no further investigation can be carried out without the permission of the court.

The court said that the two officers had “committed gross and blatant violation of the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. As such, necessary intimation in this regard be given to deputy inspector general police (Faridkot Range) as it would amount to contempt of Court.

Counsel for the complainant argued that the accused are well aware of the proceedings pending against them. “Bains is openly conducting his political rallies and enjoying police security. The police are hand in glove with the accused and are not arresting them deliberately. Therefore, coercive methods are adopted and proclamations are issued against all the accused,” the complainant’s counsel said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The magistrate said that the court has “failed to appreciate” that the officers were conducting further investigation into the matter without permission of the Court particularly when a challan has already been filed.