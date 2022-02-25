Rape case: Fresh notice against two-time MLA Simarjeet Bains

A Ludhiana court on Friday issued a fresh proclamation notice against Lok Insaf Party chief and two-time state legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains in a rape case registered by a 44-year-old woman.

Earlier, on January 19, the court of judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had started proceedings of declaring Bains and his two co-accused as proclaimed offenders (POs). However, Bains moved the Supreme Court and got a stay on his arrest for one week, beginning February 3.

The Ludhiana court on Friday also issued proclamation notices against the co-accused, including Bains’ brothers Karamjit Singh and Paramjit Singh. The next date of hearing in the case is April 12.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant, said that court issued the notice after police failed to arrest Bains and other accused in the case despite issuance of nonbailable warrants multiple times. Dhanda said If Bains and others fail to reply to the notice or appear in court by April 12, court could pronounce them as POs.