Rape case: HC seeks details of FIRs against former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a rape case registered against him in Ludhiana last year.
“...the State to file a specific affidavit as to whether petitioner was ever joined in the investigation of present FIR and also provide a detail of other FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner (sic),” the bench of justice Lisa Gill ordered, while posting the matter for further hearing on May 25. Bains had moved the anticipatory bail plea on May 18.
Bains has been claiming that the rape FIR against him was politically motivated. He has alleged that the 45-year-old woman had filed a complaint against him in 2020 with no mention of rape, and a compromise was also effected. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court’s orders. The woman had alleged that she had come into contact with the then MLA while seeking help in a property dispute case.
Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 122 new Covid cases, while 88 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from the state health department on Monday. Among the new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 24, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 9, Banda 6 and Jhansi 7, according to the state health department data. Till now, a total of 2054361 patients have recovered. In Lucknow, nine people tested positive for Covid while 12 recovered.
Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive
District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. As a part of the drive, the district administration on Monday organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in which students from different schools and colleges, along with their teachers participated. The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don'ts of driving.
Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed. With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.
Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi
The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and GI expert, Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.
VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity
As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute, Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.
