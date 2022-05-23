Rape case: HC seeks details of FIRs against former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a rape case registered against him in Ludhiana last year.

“...the State to file a specific affidavit as to whether petitioner was ever joined in the investigation of present FIR and also provide a detail of other FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner (sic),” the bench of justice Lisa Gill ordered, while posting the matter for further hearing on May 25. Bains had moved the anticipatory bail plea on May 18.

Bains has been claiming that the rape FIR against him was politically motivated. He has alleged that the 45-year-old woman had filed a complaint against him in 2020 with no mention of rape, and a compromise was also effected. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court’s orders. The woman had alleged that she had come into contact with the then MLA while seeking help in a property dispute case.