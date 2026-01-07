Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan: 15 Ferozepur toppers fly to Ahmedabad on state-funded exposure trip

As many as 15 meritorious Class 11 students of medical and non-medical streams from Ferozepur district embarked on a five-day educational tour of Ahmedabad on Tuesday as part of the Centre’s National Innovation Campaign (Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan), which aims to promote scientific temperament and experiential learning. Students on their way to Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The campaign is part of a national initiative by Union ministry of education to foster interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among students (ages 6-18) through hands-on activities, innovation, and linking classroom learning to real life, with Punjab’s department of school education actively conducting science fairs, exhibitions, and providing resources, mentored by institutions like IISER Mohali, to boost scientific temper and practical skills in schools.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, during a state-level function in July, had announced the provision of air travel for meritorious students as a motivational incentive to encourage excellence in academics. The announcement was made during a state-level function organised to honour outstanding students.

Following the announcement, the state education department directed all district education offices to organise exposure visits for 80 meritorious students from each district.

Of these, 65 students were to be sent by road, while 15 students were to be given the opportunity to travel by air as a special incentive.

“The programme is being organised under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, a centrally sponsored scheme. However, its on-ground execution and the structuring of student exposure initiatives, including travel modalities, are being implemented at the discretion of the state government to maximise academic motivation and learning outcomes,” an education department official said, pleading anonymity.

“The tour has been organised in line with the guidelines of chief minister Mann, education minister Harjot Singh Bains,” said District Education Officer (Secondary), Ferozepur, Munila Arora.

“By air tour is a maiden one in the state. The first batch from the state has been sent on a fully state-funded exposure visit. All expenses, including air travel, lodging and food, are being borne entirely by the Punjab government. The students are being accommodated in a four-star hotel to ensure a safe and comfortable learning experience,” said deputy district education officer (Secondary) Satinder Singh.

“The core objective of the exposure trip is to spark curiosity, encourage innovation and deepen students’ interest in science through real-world exposure,” he added.

A total of 80 students were selected from 10 blocks of Ferozepur district. Two groups comprising 65 students have already visited Jaipur. “As per departmental instructions, the first batch of 15 toppers, accompanied by two teachers, has now been sent to Ahmedabad by air,” he added.

During their stay, the students will visit premier institutions and landmarks, including the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Science City, Rani Ki Vav, Sun Temple, Sabarmati Ashram, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Museum, Kankaria Lake and the Sabarmati Riverfront, among other sites of educational and historical significance.

Gurtej Koharwala, an educationist, praised the initiative and said, “Such exposure visits play a vital role in motivating students from government schools by connecting classroom learning with national institutions and India’s rich scientific and cultural legacy.”