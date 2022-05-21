Readers’ Take: Who let the dogs out in the tricity?

Avoid feeding the problem

While the Chandigarh municipal corporation has failed to deal with the stray dog menace, dog lovers who feed these dogs with an almost karmic zeal should share some of the blame. Such people take no responsibility if the dogs they feed chase or bite others. In fact, in many cases, they directly or indirectly prevent municipal authorities from catching dogs for sterilisation and have conflicts with people who may view these dogs as dangerous or a nuisance. These Good Samaritans should accept personal responsibility for the strays they adopt and should avoid ‘feeding the problem’.

Meenakshi Bhatt, Chandigarh

Remove injured dogs from streets

Though people are bitten by stray dogs every day, the municipal corporation has done little to curb this burgeoning issue. From causing serious injuries requiring stitches to mauling toddlers, stray canines have been a constant nuisance. Packs of strays lurk in public parks or street corners, chase vehicles and howl at night disturbing the neighbourhood. Joggers carry bamboo rods to beat them away, and parents fear sending their children to parks. Large-scale vaccination and sterilisation drives must be carried out. People should not be allowed to feed dogs in residential areas. There should be designated feeding areas instead. Injured or aged dogs must be taken away, and provided treatment as they can be a source of infection.

Puranjay Chawla, Chandigarh

Sustained birth control programmes needed

Killing and relocation of dogs is counterproductive as unfamiliar dogs or wild animals take their place. Violence against canines makes them vulnerable and more likely to attack in self-defence. The animal birth control (ABC) programme helps control the canine population and also helps reduce aggression in dogs to a certain extent. Civic bodies are duty-bound to execute the programme and teh state government must earmark funds for this activity. However, the lack of a consistent, continual, sustained ABC program in the tricity is exacerbating the situation. If Panchkula is running a successful ABC programme, it is of no use if the periphery areas, which come under Chandigarh or Punjab are not executing the programme.

Meenakshi Mahapatra

Tricity admns, residents must come together

The shortage of dog pounds and sterilisation centres in the tricity is directly proportional to the rising number of strays. Dogs often end up crossing borders as soon as there is a team for sterilisation. The municipal corporation (MC) lacks inter-state powers to catch hold of the growing population of canines and there is an immediate need for joint operation by tricity civic bodies. The administration should also have separate budgets for opening new dog pounds, sterilisation centres and have a 24X7 dedicated teams to deal with strays. Resident welfare associations (RWA) should be roped in by the administration to keep an eye on the canine population.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Political will to tackle issue absent

The stray dog menace is becoming graver by the day. Not only have the number of dog bites doubled over the years, but the strays are also responsible for road mishaps. These dogs prowl their territory in packs and corner people travelling alone, particularly women and children. Their howling does not let anybody sleep in peace. Earlier, stray dogs were either shot or killed with poisonous substance, which was cruel. Nowadays, strays can be vaccinated and sterilised, which is much more humane. Alas, there is neither a political will on part of the municipal corporation (MC) nor on part of the civil society.Many people feed milk and biscuits to stray dogs as they believe their wishes will be fulfilled. Such myths should be busted with the help of awareness programmes.

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Maintain record of dogs in city

Stray dogs have become a nuisance for tricity residents. Despite sterilisation programmes there is an increase in the dog population.Either there is a mismatch in the MC’s data or pet dogs are being abandoned on the streets. To get to the root of the matter, a proper record of pet and stray dogs needs to be maintained.Authorities must relocate stray dogs or dog ponds should be set up on the periphery of the city. Dog adoption should be encouraged to reduce the stray dog menace. Dog lovers should feed dogs at these dog ponds only.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Hold adoption drives

Adoption drives should be held on a monthly basis where dog lovers and NGOs can adopt stray dogs. People should be encouraged to adopt strays rather than purchasing pedigree dogs. The dogs should be tamed to an extent and trained to arrive at a particular spot for food. Proper sterilisation of dogs can help reduce their numbers.

Mauli Negi, Zirakpur

Joint effort needed

The administration,civic bodies and non-governmental organisations must come together to solve the stray dog menace in the tricity. Apart from the sterilisation campaign, people must not toss eatables on the roads, streets and other public places. First-aid centres are needed to render timely medical assistance to dog-bite victims.Heavy penalties should be imposed on violators and officials should be held accountable for lapses.

Prem Lata, Mohali

Clear garbage heaps

The municipal corporation has miserably failed in tackling the stray dog menace in the city. Every area, street and road is infested with stray dogs. Expert teams must carry out sterilisation and immunisation drives to bring the problem under control. Sanitation is one of the basic problems resulting in stray dogs crowding around garbage bins. The MC must concentrate on clearing garbage heaps and closing down unlicensed meat shops. Animal lovers can help by rounding up strays and keeping them in custody until good homes are found for them. Land should be allotted for constructing dog pound for stray dogs. Fund raising campaigns can be organised to find money for the solution.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Compassion the way to go

The stray dog is a problem that has plagued the city for long, but animals have the right to live just as much as humans. Stray animals are often lured into cities and bigger towns for food. This is a reality that there cannot be a zero level tolerance to stray animals in the tricity or, in fact, any city. The best way to tackle this menace then is sterilisation of the dogs, creating shelters for them and treating ailing dogs. Dogs parks can be created for strays. In short, the problem needs to be tackled with a sympathetic view and with compassion.

Amarjeet Kumar, via email

Balance empathy, practicality

Stray dogs have become a menace with the canines attacking people and damaging private property. There is a fine line between empathy and misguided empathy, which animal feeders and welfare organisations must understand. As a civilised society, we cannot discount animal rights. The municipal corporation (MC) should formulate separate centres and shelters in respective sectors. Sterilisation and vaccination drives by expert teams must be carried out at systematic intervals. Dumping food in the open should be banned, as it draws strays. The MC should make it compulsory to register pet dogs, identify strays in all sectors and provide free treatment to dog-bite victims.

Abhishek Kumar, Chandigarh

Helpline, effective implementation of policy the way to go

Dog bite cases in the tricity are increasing rapidly, and to stop the canine population, effective steps need to be taken by Chandigarh administrations and municipal corporation (MC). Sterilisation of dogs should be conducted on routine basi, but a specific space needs to be allocated where stray dogs should be shifted over there after sterilisation. Special workers should be assigned the duty of catching the stray dogs, while residents should be encouraged to adopt stray dogs. The administration must discuss the problem with neighbouring states and must create effective policy for stray dogs so that it can be implemented to resolve the issue of stray dogs. By launching a helpline and ensuring effective planning and implementation of stray dogs policy, the problem can be managed better.

Enlist NGOs’ help

Sterilisation and vaccination of dogs is always a big concern in the tricity. The government should have a dedicated centre for dogs in each city, where they are fully vaccinated and sterilised and ensure proper management by enlisting the help of non-governmental organisations. The government also needs to take initiative wherein dogs that are abandoned by their owners, which is another major contribution to the growing stray dog population, can be brought into the dedicated centre.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Tardy efforts no match dog population

The stray dog menace has risen to dangerous levels and children and the elderly people are the most vulnerable parts of the population. These NGOs and travellers on four-wheelers are generally the voteries of dogs rather than humans. But the people who take to the road on two-wheelers and on foot are actually the ones facing the brunt of the problems. Measures to control the dog population by sterilisation drives have failed to deliver and, in reality, the solution is to make exemption increase the number of dog shelters at a comparable rate.

Raghunath Chhabra, Chandigarh

Proper usage of funds needed

Stray dog menace in tricity has always been a hot topic of debate, but a solution is nowhere in sight. Both the administration and its enlisted NGOs have claimed to have helped the tricity residents, but the MCs in the tricity have been too report huge amounts to mitigate the ever-growing problems. The incidents of dog bites, however, continue unabated. The wastage of public funds needs to stop and the authorities need to fix the policy lapses. Using the funds to open actual, functioning dog clinics in all sectors and offer first aid treatments, free of cost, to the victims of the dog bites incidents.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Insincere sterilisation efforts behind the menace

Stray dog menace has increased manifold in out tricity resulting in dog bite cases and sterilisation claims by MC authorities have stopped coming across as sincere. Many accidents have also taken place due to stray dogs attacking scooterists. The need of the hour is to set up dog shelters at as many places as possible and educate the tricity residents about not feeding strays. Help of the NGOs and other social organisations must be taken in this regard to ensure our tricity is free from stray dog menace and the same does not affect the city’s Swatch Bharat Abhiyan ranking.

TBS Bedi, Mohali

Multiple delays in awarding sterilisation contracts shows apathy

The growing number of stray dogs and dog bite cases in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula show the apathetic attitude of the civic authorities towards two effective steps needed to check the growing population of stray dogs: sterilisation of stray dogs, and secondly regular vaccination to prevent rabies. Chandigarh has failed to award the contract for sterilisation of these dogs. The MC should make genuine efforts to make the sterilisation effort a success and there needs to be a helpline, so that people can report the cases. Shelters for dogs should be built like cow shelters and the stray dogs should be relocated and taken care of there. All of this needs to be supported by the tricity administrations as only a collective effort can bring an end to the menace.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Sterilisation the only solution

Government is making fake promises and doing nothing to curb the menace of stray dogs. The surge in the population of stray dogs causes inconvenience to residents as they attack and bite them. Sterilisation of dogs is a must. Dog shelters should be made. Stray dogs should be put for adoption, as many dog lovers will come forward to adopt them. Dogs can be trained and used for safety in government. buildings. They can be used for crime detection cases. Government can sell or rent them out to security agencies.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Better implementation of laws required

There is a wide gap between perception and practice. The municipal corporations across tricity have totally failed to sterilise stray dogs. Generally, these dogs bite people in the summer season due to hunger and thirst. Vaccination and neutering of the dogs is still the most effective way to deal with the problem. The ‘much ado about nothing’ attitude, however, needs to change. The authorities have not carried out proper sterilisation drives and upgraded facilities at dog centres for better care and control. Dedicated teams of veterinary staff and experts need to be appointed as only they are equipped to handle the issues well.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Expert takes

Rules will be strictly implemented

Sterilisation is the solution to the stray-dog problem. The municipal corporation has initiated an awareness campaign and pet dog rules will be strictly implemented. A dedicated dog park has also been planned.

Anindita Mitra, Chandigarh MC commissioner

Ramp up sterilisation drive

Ramping up the sterilisation drive is the best way to tackle the stray dog menace. Meanwhile, water should be left out in places with a high stray dog population in summers as thirst can make canines more aggressive.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh Bhangoo, honorary gen secy, SPCA, Chandigarh

Adhere to Prevention of Cruelty Act

If the authorities do what is required of them as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and equip the Society for Prevention for cruelty to Animals (SPCA)with all facilities, there will be no menace. Sterilisation and vaccination drives should be conducted as per the Act.

Anurag Chopra, high court advocate

Finalise agency for sterilisation project

It has been seven months, but the civic body is yet to finalise an agency for the stray dog sterilisation project. Meanwhile, the stray dog population has touched 11,000. Dog bites are also on an all-time high with around 2,300 cases reported over the last two months.

Karam Singh Mavi, gen secy, RWA, Sector 69

Look into short-term solutions

There has been an exponential increase in the stray dog population over the last few years. Spaying and sterilisation will not reap immediate results. Authorities must look into short-term solutions to rein in the aggressive dogs.

SK Khosla, gen secy, RWA, Sector 40C

Reader of the week

Iron out stray dog policy

The city’s stray dog problem has spiraled into a menace, but there are a few measures that can be taken up to reel it in. The municipal corporation’s practice of taking away dogs, sterilising them and letting them back out sounds like a fair practice, but it rarely ever materialises on ground. The only remedy to ensure a peaceful co-existence of animals and humans is to carry out regular sterilisation drives. Data should be made available on the MC website for better accountability. Relocating stray dogs roaming densely-populated areas can also help curb the problem.

Ginni Bhardwaj, Chandigarh