Ready to give up home ministry if Sidhu wants it, says Randhawa

Chandigarh :The fault lines in the ruling Congress were exposed once again on Monday when deputy chief minister Sukhinder Singh Randhawa said that Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was upset with him ever since he had become the home minister.

The deputy chief minister said he shared old ties with Sidhu’s family but the latter was upset from the time he became the home minister. “If he wants the home ministry and the high command tells me, I am ready to resign and leave the home department at his feet in a minute,” the deputy chief minister told reporters on being asked why the state Congress chief was upset with him.

Randhawa, a minister in the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government, was elevated to the rank of deputy chief minister with the charge of home department in the Charanjit Singh Channi cabinet that was sworn in three months ago. Sidhu has been attacking the state government for not being able to arrest former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

Majithia not in Punjab, claims dy CM

Randhawa, who was addressing a press conference here along with Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba, also refuted the AAP’s allegations that the Channi government was not arresting Majithia.

“He (Majithia) is not in the state. He has not visited the Golden Temple recently. The pictures showing him offering prayers at Golden Temple are old,” he said, declaring that he would be arrested and put in jail as soon as he was seen in the state.

The deputy CM also hit out at the AAP by raking up the apology tendered by the opposition party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to Majithia in a defamation case for levelling allegations of involvement in drugs trade.

