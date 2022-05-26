Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight
A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday.
Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm.
In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.
Around 10 am on Wednesday, he was on his way in his car, when he was waylaid by around eight men riding multiple two-wheelers near Hotel Holiday Inn on the Ambala-Chandigarh road.
Without any provocation, the men vandalised his car and attacked him with swords, sticks and stones, before fleeing the scene. Passers-by rushed him to the Government Hospital in Dhakoli, where he remains in critical condition.
Meanwhile, his son, Vijay Kumar, alleged that the attack was carried out by one Daljit Singh, with whom his father had an altercation before.
Vijay said Daljit had also smashed the windshield of his father’s car and issued him death threats. A complaint in this regard was submitted to the Mohali SSP and Zirakpur police station, but police did not act on it.
Zirakpur SHO inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said they had initiated investigation after recording the victim’s statement and a manhunt had been launched to arrest the assailants.
-
19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide. Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm.
-
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
-
YPS roundabout in Mohali becomes epicentre of protests
Having witnessed nearly 90 protests over the past one year, the YPS roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, much to the annoyance of commuters. Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.
-
Gangster Landa’s five aides nabbed in Mohali, bank robbery foiled
In a major breakthrough, the crime investigative agency has arrested five associates of gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, the main conspirator of the RPG attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board auction finds only 4 takers for 35 properties
In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board managed to sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer. Only two residential properties – EWS units in Sectors 40-A and 52 – were sold, bringing in ₹47 lakh against a total reserve price of ₹43.25 lakh. A commercial unit in Sector 51-A was sold for ₹85.86 lakh against a reserve price of ₹85 lakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics