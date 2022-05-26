Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight

A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday.

Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm.

In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.

Around 10 am on Wednesday, he was on his way in his car, when he was waylaid by around eight men riding multiple two-wheelers near Hotel Holiday Inn on the Ambala-Chandigarh road.

Without any provocation, the men vandalised his car and attacked him with swords, sticks and stones, before fleeing the scene. Passers-by rushed him to the Government Hospital in Dhakoli, where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, his son, Vijay Kumar, alleged that the attack was carried out by one Daljit Singh, with whom his father had an altercation before.

Vijay said Daljit had also smashed the windshield of his father’s car and issued him death threats. A complaint in this regard was submitted to the Mohali SSP and Zirakpur police station, but police did not act on it.

Zirakpur SHO inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said they had initiated investigation after recording the victim’s statement and a manhunt had been launched to arrest the assailants.