Record migratory birds descend upon Himachal’s Pong wetland

The Pong Dam wetland, nestled in the picturesque Kangra valley of Himachal Pradesh, has witnessed an unprecedented surge in bird numbers this year, with over 1.53 lakh waterfowl flocking to the wetland. This year, the annual water bird count at Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary was conducted on February 1, with the participation of more than 100 personnel from the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department (wildlife wing), Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), WII, bird enthusiasts, and local residents. (HT Photo)

As many as 1,53,719 birds, of 97 species, were recorded this year, reveal the annual waterbird count. It includes 1,44,371 migratory birds of 55 species, 7,382 resident birds of 31 species and 1,966 birds of 11 other species. This marks the highest count ever recorded in the history of the annual bird census at Pong which began in 2004.

The lake, a designated Ramsar site, has become an ideal destination for wintering migratory birds from the Trans-Himalayan region, Tibet, Central Asia, Russia and Siberia. Also, the bird count this year has significantly increased from last year’s 83,555 birds. The previous highest count was recorded in 2009-10, ranging between 1.42 lakh and 1.50 lakh. Notably, between 2011 and 2024, the bird count at Pong Dam wetland never crossed the 1.35 lakh mark.

In 2023, over 1.17 lakh birds were recorded at the Pong Dam wetland. However, the count dropped below 1 lakh in 2024, with only 83,555 birds observed. Experts attributed this decline to warmer winters, delayed snowfall in the upper reaches, and shifting weather patterns. In 2022, the bird count stood at 1.10 lakh, while in 2021, it was 1.08 lakh. Between 2018 and 2023, the bird population at the wetland fluctuated between 1.08 lakh and 1.17 lakh.

Officials attribute this year’s increase to the reduced water levels in Pong Dam Lake, which have expanded feeding grounds for the birds, providing them with better foraging opportunities. Saroj Bhai Patel, conservator of forests (wildlife), Dharamshala, said, “Although the increase in migratory birds does not depend only on local conditions but also on global conditions, one visible change this time was the increase in feeding grounds. The increase in bird count could probably be due to the decrease in water level at the lake, which has led to an increase in feeding grounds for the birds.”

Highest-ever count of Bar-headed Geese

The flagship species, Bar-headed Geese, accounted for 90,959 individuals, showing a significant increase of 53,458 from the previous year. Officials said that this was the highest-ever count of Bar-headed Geese at Pong. With two distinctive black bars across its neck, the goose is the world’s highest-altitude migratory bird species. They are known to fly above 8000-metre over the Himalayan mountains. Elegant-shaped bird descends at the Pong wetland in large numbers starting from October and stay here till March.

Previously, the highest number 71,800 of bar-headed geese was recorded in 2015. It was the largest population of these birds anywhere across the world in a non-breeding season. Listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the estimated global population of bar-headed geese is believed to be around 1.30 lakh.

Other dominant species recorded during this year’s count included Eurasian Coot (10,785), Common Pochard (9,692), Common Teal (8,497), Northern Pintail (8,053), Little Cormorant (3,520), Eurasian Wigeon (3,464), GreyLag Goose (2,984), Tufted Pochard (2,331), Northern Shoveler (1,350), and Great Cormorant (1,271). The count also reported several species, such as Greater White-fronted Goose, Lesser White-fronted Goose, Red Crested Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Pied Avocet, and Northern Lapwing.

Pong Dam Lake, created after a dam was built on the Beas River, is spread in an area of 24,529 hectares, of which 15,662 hectares are the wetland. It was declared a wildlife sanctuary by the state government in 1986 and the Union ministry of environment declared it as a national wetland in 1994. It got a status of Ramsar site in 2002. Ramsar site is a wetland designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention International Treaty of 1971.