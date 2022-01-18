Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Record single-day spike of 2,446 Covid cases in Himachal, 6 deaths; Kangra worst-hit district
Record single-day spike of 2,446 Covid cases in Himachal, 6 deaths; Kangra worst-hit district

Himachal on Monday reported record 2,446 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total tally to 2,45,811. Kangra is the worst-hit district with its total case tally reaching 55,916
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to a frontline worker at the Zonal Hospital, Kullu, on Monday. A maximum four fatalities were reported from Kangra and one each from Chamba and Una in Himachal. (Aqil Khan /HT)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported record 2,446 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total tally to 2,45,811 while the death toll mounted to 3,880 after six patients succumbed to the contagion.

This is the highest single-day spike after Friday last week when 1,975 people tested positive. Also, Monday was the highest number of deaths since November 2020.

Since the onset of the third wave, the positivity rate has shot up to above 11% which was only one percent in December last week. In January till date, the state has reported more than 16,000 cases.

The highest 359 cases were reported from Solan, 348 from Kangra, 312 from Mandi, 310 from Sirmaur, 280 from Shimla, 214 from Bilaspur, 207 from Una, 168 from Hamirpur, 119 from Kullu, 75 from Chamba, 46 from Kinnaur and eight from Lahaul-Spiti.

A maximum four fatalities were reported from Kangra and one each from Chamba and Una. The victims were in the age group of 49 to 72 and five of them were suffering from comorbidities.

Active cases have shot up to 12,142 while recoveries reached 2,29,746 after a record 1,242 people recuperated. The recovery rate in the state has slipped to 93% which was above 99% in December.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with its total case tally reaching 55,916 followed by Mandi with 33,678 cases and Shimla 30,436 cases.

