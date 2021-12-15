Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recording wife’s telephonic conversation secretly invasion of her privacy: High court

It cannot be ascertained as in which circumstances conversations were held and they were likely recorded surreptitiously, says Punjab and Haryana high court
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that recording telephonic conversations of a woman by her husband without her knowledge amounts to infringement of her right to privacy.

The bench of Justice Lisa Gill said that it cannot be ascertained as in which circumstances the conversations were held. “…these conversations would necessarily have been recorded surreptitiously by one of the parties,” the bench observed.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a Punjab-based woman challenging a January 2020 order of a family court in Bathinda allowing the estranged husband to prove that a CD pertaining to a conversation between him and her was “subject to the condition of its correctness”.

Their marriage took place in 2009 and they had a daughter two years later. The man had sought divorce in 2017 after their relationship soured.

In 2019, the husband filed an application pleading that that a CD and transcriptions of recorded conversations be taken on record. This was allowed by the family court but the woman challenged it in the high court. She argued that the evidence submitted was wrongly accepted, as it would amount to invasion of her privacy, as the conversations had been recorded without her knowledge and consent.

The man had claimed that in the divorce plea that his wife used to treat him in a cruel manner. The conversations so recorded are only an attempt to prove the same, it was argued.

The high court while quashing the Bathinda court’s order observed that the acceptance of such recording would be a violation of the woman’s fundamental rights.

