Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC censures Haryana Staff Selection Commission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has come down heavily on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for mismanagement in exam conducted for 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019.
“This court highly deprecates the apathetic and indifferent approach adopted by the commission. The commission is censured to be careful in future,” the bench of justice Arun Monga observed, giving last chance to the commission.
On April 25, the high court had asked the HSSC to revaluate the answer keys, in which mistakes had taken place and had asked the commission to prepare the result afresh. The result was declared in September 2020 and subsequently appointments of 4,850 clerks were made in different departments.
The posts were advertised in June 2019, result of the written exam was declared in December 2019, and in January 2020, document verification took place. Selection of candidates took place in September 2020.
It had come before the court that for the same question while some were awarded marks and declared selected, others were denied marks and they remained unsuccessful. Before high court, the commission had admitted to the mistake but blamed software failure for the same.
“The scapegoat is thus a software malfunction and not the commission, is the argument. As if the commission is not responsible for the revised answer key and/or the software it got prepared for the examination. Same old nonchalant, shrug it off most casually and lackadaisical approach,” the bench observed, adding that it seemed to have become a habit of the commission to commit such mistakes.
“Each time they come up with some moonshine defense, one illustration is herein itself, that due to the malfunction of the software, mistake happened on its own and personnel of commission are not responsible,” the bench said, adding that on the contrary, it is no rocket science to observe that apparently preparation of a wrong answer key has nothing to do with the software.
“It is a clear mistake on the part of the examiner who prepared the answer key. The job of identifying the human resource, including examiner or chief examiner, is with the commission,” it added.
The bench further said the commission ought to take the entire responsibility and must be more careful rather than shifting of burden from one shoulder to the other. The court cautioned that such a mistake should not happen in future otherwise it would be forced to impose exemplary costs.
“I may hasten to add this court was though inclined to impose heavy costs, but on the repeated requests made by the learned state counsel, as a one-time measure, same are not being awarded,” it added.
Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest
Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind's Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol. A local resident, Rahul Sharma, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor. Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.
Domestic power supply improves in Haryana, no relief for industries yet
As per reports, industries, especially in Panipat and Karnal, are reeling under acute shortage of power and unscheduled power outage at night for the past two weeks, leading to steep fall in production. Bhim Rana, president of Panipat Dyers' Association, said there is no power supply to the industries after 8pm for the past three weeks and production has dipped to around 50%. Agriculture implements industry in Karnal is also suffering from power outages.
Power pangs: Haryana, Adani Power to sign supplementary PPA to get 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal
Following negotiations, the Haryana government will sign a supplementary power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd for supply of about 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal at the agreed tariff of ₹2.94 per unit. The state government was criticised for not being able to force Adani Power to supply 1,424MW of contracted power to Haryana, thus compounding the power shortage.
HPSC graft case: HCS preliminary, dental surgeon exams cancelled
Following detection of irregularities in the preliminary examination for selection of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services, the Haryana Public Service Commission has ordered cancellation of preliminary examination held on September 12 last year. The HPSC has also ordered the cancellation of the written exam conducted on September 26 last year for 81 posts of dental surgeons (Class-2) in the health department.
Short-duration paddy variety PR-126 in high demand, being sold at a premium
As the state government announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to each of the farmers sowing paddy through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, the PR-126 seed, the most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by the Punjab Agriculture University, has gone off the shelves. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to the black-marketing of seeds. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.
