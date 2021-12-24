Recruitment of asst profs: Seal recruitment record, put it in custody of Punjab chief secy: HC

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to seal record pertaining to recruitment of assistant professors and put it in custody of the chief secretary. The high court also issued show cause notice to education department officials as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The controversy here surrounds recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors in state colleges, being carried out after 19 years. The posts were advertised on October 19.

It was on December 3 that the high court had restrained the state government from going ahead with the recruitment on pleas challenging recruitment criterion. The allegations were that criterion was “wholly arbitrary and discriminatory” and grants weightage in lieu of work experience only to the guest faculty, part-timers and contract teachers working in colleges.

Also there were allegations that the question papers of Punjabi and mathematics were leaked well before the exams were conducted from November 20 to 22.

During the hearing on Thursday, senior advocate Gaurav Chopra had sought initiation of contempt proceedings for wilful and intentional action of disobeying the orders of December 3 and December 20. He had submitted that even as court stayed issuance of appointment letters till January 6, official respondents have proceeded to issue the posting orders in favour of various candidates. He had also produced a copy of the order of December 22, passed by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education for posting of 38 assistant professors in physical education.

The court ordered that status quo regarding the recommendations/appointments for the posts in question shall be maintained. Prima facie, the action of official respondents seems to be in utter disregard of the interim directions, issued by this court, and they have virtually gone on “a spree for public employment” for the reasons best known to them, the bench of justice, Mahabir Singh Sindhu observed.

“For the safer side, lest the situation goes from bad to worse, this court deems it appropriate that the entire records pertaining to the selection for the posts of Assistant Professors … be sealed and kept in safe custody under the supervision of chief secretary, government of Punjab till the next date of hearing,” the bench ordered, while posting the matter for January 6 and seeking response from the state authorities.