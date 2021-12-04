Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Recruitment ‘scams’: Deepender joins protest staged by Haryana Youth Congress
chandigarh news

Recruitment ‘scams’: Deepender joins protest staged by Haryana Youth Congress

Calling it possibly the HPSC and HSSC recruitment scams biggest of the country, Deepender gave the government a 15-day ultimatum for ordering a court-monitored CBI probe in the scam
Congress MP Deepender Hooda addressing the gathering during a protest organised by the Haryana Youth Congress in front of the HPSC office in Panchkula on Friday.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Friday joined the protest organised by the Haryana Youth Congress against the alleged HPSC and HSSC recruitment scam.

Calling it possibly the biggest recruitment scam of the country, Deepender gave the government a 15-day ultimatum for ordering a court-monitored CBI probe in the scam.

He said, “If the government does not announce a CBI inquiry and if it fails to reveal names of the culprits, then a big Yuva Aakrosh Rally would be organised in Sonepat on December 19.”

He said the youth of Haryana was facing the highest unemployment rate in the country today. “In the report of CMIE every month and NITI Aayog of the Government of India every year, it is clear that Haryana has the highest unemployment in India. The government, which claims to be honest, has been exposed by bundles of notes and blank answer sheets. In the matter of employment, both the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission have the same formula, give a sack of notes to get a job, leave the form completely blank,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Deepender alleged that the rates for each paper were fixed. “It was 35 to 40 lakh for dental surgeons, 20 lakh for staff nurses, and 10 lakh for ANMs,” he added.

Deepender said till 2014, Haryana was at the forefront of per capita income and per capita investment. “But today, our unemployment rate is four times the average unemployment of the country. The youth who are facing the highest unemployment in the country are being hit by the biggest recruitment scam ever,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP