Recruitment ‘scams’: Deepender joins protest staged by Haryana Youth Congress

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Friday joined the protest organised by the Haryana Youth Congress against the alleged HPSC and HSSC recruitment scam.

Calling it possibly the biggest recruitment scam of the country, Deepender gave the government a 15-day ultimatum for ordering a court-monitored CBI probe in the scam.

He said, “If the government does not announce a CBI inquiry and if it fails to reveal names of the culprits, then a big Yuva Aakrosh Rally would be organised in Sonepat on December 19.”

He said the youth of Haryana was facing the highest unemployment rate in the country today. “In the report of CMIE every month and NITI Aayog of the Government of India every year, it is clear that Haryana has the highest unemployment in India. The government, which claims to be honest, has been exposed by bundles of notes and blank answer sheets. In the matter of employment, both the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission have the same formula, give a sack of notes to get a job, leave the form completely blank,” he added.

Deepender alleged that the rates for each paper were fixed. “It was ₹35 to ₹40 lakh for dental surgeons, ₹20 lakh for staff nurses, and ₹10 lakh for ANMs,” he added.

Deepender said till 2014, Haryana was at the forefront of per capita income and per capita investment. “But today, our unemployment rate is four times the average unemployment of the country. The youth who are facing the highest unemployment in the country are being hit by the biggest recruitment scam ever,” he claimed.