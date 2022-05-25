Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts

The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks
Updated on May 25, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.

He said it would be now mandatory for all candidates appearing for recruitment to Group C and D posts to qualify Punjabi eligibility test with minimum 50% marks before competing for the requisite recruitment exam for the respective posts.

Meanwhile, it was also informed in the meeting that the state government has already kick-started a massive recruitment drive with 26,454 jobs, including a large number of them in Group C and D.

