Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts
The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks.
Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.
He said it would be now mandatory for all candidates appearing for recruitment to Group C and D posts to qualify Punjabi eligibility test with minimum 50% marks before competing for the requisite recruitment exam for the respective posts.
Meanwhile, it was also informed in the meeting that the state government has already kick-started a massive recruitment drive with 26,454 jobs, including a large number of them in Group C and D.
-
Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
-
Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried in Meham; two arrested
The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder. Sangeeta alias Divya had gone missing on May 11, and her family living in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area reported it on May 14, they said. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her.
-
‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister
Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it. Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP.
-
Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club
Citizens Awareness Group, in association with Securities Exchange Board of India, organised an investor-awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Tuesday. Here, investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market. CAG chairman Surinder Verma, SEBI assistant general manager Mohita S Dahiya and NSE senior manager Sanjeev Talukdar addressed the event, which was attended by around 100 investors. Rana Baldev Singh of Rajeev Market Sector 37 was later granted bail.
-
Snow brings traffic to halt on Manali-Leh highway
A fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh brought traffic to a halt on the Manali-Leh highway, while the Chandigarh-Manali highway also remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Pandoh in Mandi on Tuesday. Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that due to heavy rain and snowfall, traffic had been stopped beyond Darcha. The road was reopened in the afternoon.
