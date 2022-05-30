Reducing Moose Wala’s security a populist decision: Jai Ram

A day after acclaimed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trained his guns at the AAP-led Punjab government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the neighbouring state and sought a high-level probe into the killing on Monday.

Slamming the Punjab government for trimming the singer’s security detail, he said, “The killing took place after the state government halved Moose Wala’s security cover. It was a populist decision taken to grab headlines and do something different. A high-level committee determines whether somebody is entitled to get security cover based on threat perception. The decision to withdraw or reduce a person’s security should not be politically driven.”

He also accused the AAP government in Punjab of not taking action against pro-Khalistan groups. “Recently, people from Punjab hung pro-Khalistan flags and scrawled slogans on the outer wall of the state assembly in Dharamshala. The Himachal Police acted swiftly and arrested both the accused from Punjab within days, but the AAP government did not take any action. Why does the AAP government not want to act against pro-Khalistan groups?” he asked.