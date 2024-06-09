 Reet emerges as champion in Ludhiana chess tourney - Hindustan Times
Reet emerges as champion in Ludhiana chess tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 09, 2024 10:00 PM IST

The Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) hosted the “Summer Special Rapid Chess Tournament” for Under-11 and Under-16 players on Sunday at Janj Ghar, Shastri Nagar. The event was aimed at encouraging young talents to make productive use of their summer vacations and prepare for forthcoming state championships. The contest saw participation from players across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The tournament featured 64 participants, with 26 competing in the Under-11 category and 38 in the Under-16 category, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A total prize pool of 38,000 was distributed among the winners. The top prizes in each category included 5,000 for first place, 3,000 for second, and 2,000 for third. Additionally, the top ten players and the top three girls in both categories received cash prizes, trophies, and medals. The awards were presented by the LDCA president Arvinder Preet Singh.

The tournament featured 64 participants, with 26 competing in the Under-11 category and 38 in the Under-16 category. Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Aarav Arora from Bathinda Club emerged as the best player in the Under-11 category, while Jivika from Sangrur secured the top position among the female players in the same age group.

In the Under-16 category, Reet Garcha from Ludhiana won a cash prize of 2,000 and a medal in the female category. Puneet Verma from Hoshiarpur was declared the best player overall in this age group, earning a 5,000 cash prize and a trophy.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Reet emerges as champion in Ludhiana chess tourney
