Refusal to take back defunct set-top boxes costs Ludhiana cable operator 4,000

Terming it guilty of deficiency in services and unfair trade practice, the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has penalised a cable operator for not refunding the security amount despite non-functional set-top boxes.

Soni Cable, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana, has been directed to refund the ₹2,200 charged for the set-top boxes and also pay ₹4,000 as compensation to the complainant.

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar Singla of Rishi Nagar had submitted that he purchased two cable connections through Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd, following which two set-top boxes were installed by Soni Cable at his house, for which he paid security of ₹1,000 and ₹1,200, respectively.

However, the set-top boxes didn’t work. When he requested Soni Cable to take the set-top boxes back and refund the security amount, the cable operator refused and misbehaved with him.

As no one appeared on behalf of the respondents, the hearing proceeded ex parte.

In the absence of allegation of any deficiency of service, the commission dismissed the complaint against Fastway Transmission Pvt Ltd, but directed Soni Cable to refund ₹2,200 to the complainant, along with interest @7% per annum from the date of complaint till the date of actual payment. It further ordered the cable operator to pay ₹4,000 as compensation to the complainant.

