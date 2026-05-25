Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led a protest outside the residence of cabinet minister Baljit Kaur in Malout, Muktsar district, late Tuesday night, where he also announced a mega protest for the next day. Leading the dharna —which BJP and SAD leaders also joined to protest the alleged misbehaviour of a close aide of Kaur, the Ludhiana MP said 400 of his supporters would participate in the highway blockade. However, with temperatures hovering around 47 degrees Celsius, Warring and other politicians called off the blockade. With temperatures hovering around 47 degrees Celsius, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called off the protest.

Struggling to keep flock together

With the Punjab assembly elections approaching, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) is struggling to stem the exodus of senior leaders. Within days, former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra was expelled over “anti-party activities” before joining the AAP, while Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali quit amid buzz of aligning with jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s Akali Dal Waris Punjab De. Adding to the turmoil, Waris Punjab De also walked out of a proposed Panthic alliance, citing ideological differences. “We are in a fix over how to keep our flock together,” admitted a Panthic leader.

Chabbewal takes guard on Phagwara pitch

Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has further consolidated his position after the AAP appointed him halqa in-charge of the NRI-dominated Phagwara assembly constituency ahead of the 2027 state polls. The MP, who was earlier associated with Chabbewal, now represented by his son Ishank Kumar, replaced Harnur Singh Harji Mann in Phagwara. He has been touring Phagwara almost daily in recent months. With the new appointment, Chabbewal’s political stature in the Dalit vote bank-dominated Doaba region is expected to rise further in two years after he joined the AAP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Saini, BJP’s new ‘Turbanator’

The colourful turban often sported by Haryana CM Nayab Saini during Sikh religious, cultural and political outreach events is viewed as carrying political symbolism amid the BJP’s efforts to expand its footprint among Sikh voters in neighbouring Punjab that is due to go to the polls early next year. Saini also presented the budget this year wearing a saffron turban. While his Punjabi oratory bears an unmistakable imprint of Puadhi, a Haryanvi-Punjabi blended regional dialect, Saini whose native village is in Ambala tries to complement it with colourful Sikh turbans. His mother Kulwant Kaur is a Sikh.

‘Missing CM’ posters in J&K

For 10 days, J&K CM Omar Abdullah is on a break, reportedly somewhere in Europe, though no official itinerary has surfaced. Seizing on his absence, the opposition BJP has put up “Missing CM” posters. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said a CM who is absent lacks seriousness and claimed the NC, facing internal fissures, may not complete its full term. The PDP, too, has targeted the NC over the alcohol ban and the house demolitions. In Omar’s absence, Farooq is defending the party, even as NC leaders insist he will return before Eid-ul-Zuha.

Candidates having a field day

With canvassing for panchayat elections in full swing, fields and orchards in Himachal Pradesh have turned into campaigning grounds. May is a peak farming season, with pea picking, wheat harvesting, and the preparation of tomato and capsicum seedlings underway. As most villagers remain occupied in their fields, candidates are reaching out to farmers directly there. Elections are being held for 31,182 posts across 3,754 gram panchayats. Of the 70,224 candidates in the fray. 10,854 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Voting for the remaining seats will be on May 26, 28, and 30.

(Contributed by Vishal Joshi, Hillary Victor, Navrajdeep Singh, Hitender Rao, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)