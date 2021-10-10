Registration timings at PGIMER OPDs to change from Oct 11

With the aim to enhance the non-Covid medical facilities and to streamline the flow of patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday decided to increase the registration timings at its New OPD building.

From October 11 (Monday), registration counters will be open from 8am to 10am, instead of the earlier 9.15am to 11am.

Also, the tele-consultation registration timings will be changed to 10.30am to 11.15am, from the previous 8am to 9am.

The decisions came in a meeting held by PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram with senior faculty members and administrative officials, to review the OPDs’ functioning.

The hospital had resumed its walk-in OPDs on September 27, for the first time since the facility was suspended in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, 5,500 patients are visiting the OPDs on an average daily. Besides, the hospital is providing tele-consultation to over 1,500 people daily.

“PGIMER is scaling up its elective surgery and OPD services to help non-Covid patients, who have been struggling to get treatment due to the pandemic. Keeping in view the decreasing Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring states, and the increasing number of patients at the OPDs, we have decided to increase the timings for physical consultation registrations and limit the duration for tele-consultation registrations,” said Dr Ram.

No change in online registrations

The online registrations for physical as well as tele-consultation will continue as before.

For physical consultation through the institute’s official website, PGIMER has allowed 50 patients per department and 100 for three major departments — opthalmology (eye), hepatology (liver) and internal medicine.

Before the contagion started, over 10,000 patients visited PGIMER’s OPDs daily. But now, apart from the 5,500 walk-in patients, only 2,000 to 2,500 are being called in per day through tele-consultation and online appointments.

Since the suspension of walk-in consultation and online appointments in March last year, the institute had been providing OPD services only through tele-consultation. The physical consultations had resumed on June 21 this year, but only after prior appointment through tele-consultation, until walk-in OPDs started on September 27.

