Relief as recoveries outpace new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 4,959 fresh cases of Covid and seven related deaths on Thursday, an official health bulletin said.

As many as 6,264 patients recovered, making it the first instance this month when the number of recoveries outpaced fresh infections.

On Tuesday, the union territory had breached all records since the pandemic started with 6,570 infections while 14 persons had lost their lives to the Covid-induced illness, highest daily fatalities since June.

The month of January so far has contributed 78,441 cases and 114 deaths with the past nine days mostly adding around 5,500 to 6,500 cases every day.

Before this month’s surge, the highest novel coronavirus cases reported in the union territory were 5,443 and 50 deaths on May 7 when the second wave had peaked. The first wave had peaked in September 2020, reporting the highest surge of 1,698 cases and 10 deaths on September 12.

The active cases in the union territory reached 46,657, a slight decrease from the previous day for the first time this month owing to a higher number of recovered patients. On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases.

The officials said 61,752 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking Thursday’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 8.03%.

The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as earlier they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections on Thursday, Kashmir valley saw almost 72% of the infections with 3,565 cases and six deaths while 1,394 cases and a single death was reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, the surge was high in most of the districts with Srinagar witnessing the maximum 841 cases followed by 784 in Baramulla, 529 cases in Kupwara, 440 in Budgam and 299 in Anantnag.

In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 703 cases followed by 165 in Kishtwar, 162 in Doda and 110 in Samba.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of active cases at 13,531 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 7,044 and 6,387 such cases, respectively.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up sharply from 169 on January 1 to 6,570 on January 25.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 11.73% (591) are occupied in J&K.

The overall number of people who have recovered was 3,68,432, while the recovery rate reached 87.77%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have crossed four-lakh mark to reach 4,19,731 and the death toll has mounted to 4,642.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,194 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 896 deaths.

Himachal sees 1,820 fresh infections

Himachal Pradesh logged 1,820 fresh Covid cases on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,65,734 while the death toll mounted to 3,951 after seven patients succumbed to the infection.

Highest 336 cases were reported from Kangra, 285 from Mandi, 229 from Shimla, 198 from Hamirpur, 191 from Sirmaur, 145 from Solan, 128 from Una, 127 from Bilaspur, 83 from Kullu, 46 from Kinnaur, 50 from Chamba and two from Lahaul-Spiti.

Four fatalities were reported from Solan, two from Mandi, and one from Hamirpur. All the victims were co-morbid and in the age group of 38-72.

Active cases came down to 10,336 after 2,618 people recuperated while the recoveries reached 2,51,423.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with its case tally reaching 59,157 followed by Mandi (36,205) and Shimla (33,473).