Relief for cotton farmers as water to be released in Sirhind canal today
BATHINDA: The state agriculture authorities hope to push cotton sowing on about 45,000 acres in Fazilka and Muktsar districts as water is likely to be released in the Sirhind feeder canal on Tuesday.
Following a breach in the canal at Thandewala village in Muktsar on May 9, water flow was stopped for the repair work. Muktsar deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar, who inspected the breach site on Monday, said the repair work is almost over and water will be released by Tuesday evening.
“Work to restore the canal was initiated by the water resources department on a war footing. Repair work is in the final stage and the irrigation channel will be operational in another 24 hours,” he said.
Sowing of cotton was hit in downstream districts of Muktsar and Fazilka due to the non-availability of irrigation facilities. Most parts of the two districts are canal-fed as the saline groundwater is unfit for agricultural purposes.
Punjab had fixed May 15 as the deadline to complete cotton sowing, but it could not materialise due to a shortage of water.
Fazilka chief agriculture officer Resham Singh said due to erratic irrigation facilities, the district is unlikely to achieve the target to cultivate cotton on 2.58 lakh acres. He said if water is released on Tuesday evening, it may take almost a week to reach all canal-fed villages of Abohar and Khuian Sarvar blocks. Farmers of this semi-arid belt have no option but to wait and go for late sowing of the cash crop, he added.
“To date, cotton has been sown over 2.12 lakh acres and after water is released, farmers may start sowing on another 25,000 acres after pre-sowing irrigation,” he said.
Muktsar chief agriculture officer Gurpreet Singh said against the target of 1.25 lakh acres for the 2022-23 kharif season, the district is unlikely to cross the one-lakh mark.
“In spite of the low productivity following the pink bollworm infestation, farmers were encouraged to sow cotton due to record market rates. But poor canal water supply has hit the sowing target,” he said.
The state agriculture department has mooted a plan for extra surveillance in the cotton belt of Lambi and Malout blocks where late sowing is expected. These fields may be vulnerable to pest attacks, he added.
Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy
Pistol Group won the 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10. Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.
Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24
Chandigarh The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4. The election process will be completed before June 13, Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju added.
One new Covid case in Ludhiana
A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district's total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support Ludhiana Indian Medical Association, Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists, conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.
18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab
Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made. ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.
Punjab industrialists hails Centre’s decision to waive custom duty on import of some raw materials used by steel industry
Local stockists have started selling steel at reduced rates now. Prices of steel have gone down in the open market and stockers having high level stocks have started desperate sales. However, big production houses are yet to announce the revised prices. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, said it was their long pending demand to reduce exports of raw material used to make steel.
