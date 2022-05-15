Relief for farmers: Centre relaxes norms for shrivelled wheat grains for Punjab, Haryana

The Centre’s ministry of food and public distribution has allowed Punjab and Haryana to relax procurement norms for shrivelled and broken wheat grains, allowing it up to 18% against the existing 6%, without any value cut.

Owing to sudden rise in temperature in March when wheat crop was at maturing stage, the grain quality suffered so much so that the percentage of shrivelled grain in the freshly harvested crop saw a manifold increase.

The state’s four procurement agencies -- Pungrain, Punsup, warehousing corporation and Markfed – procure the produce from farmers at mandis and procurement centres managed by the state’s agricultural marketing board (Mandi board) and hand it over to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution across the country under public distribution system and other schemes.

FCI also procures a portion of grain from the state.

“It is for the first time that relaxation has been allowed to this extent and without a value cut,” said state’s secretary food and civil supplies Gurkirat Kirpal Singh on being contacted, adding that it’s a win-win situation for farmers as well as the state government.

In a message posted on microblogging site Twitter, chief minister Bhagwant Mann thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state’s request and allowing a generous relaxation in procurement of shrivelled grains.

“I assure you that Punjab government shall continue to work in earnest to contribute to food security of the nation,” the message added.

On April 11, the state government, raising an alarm, wrote to the Central ministry for relaxation, subsequent to which teams of scientists took samples and recommended relaxations. The scientists last week again visited to draw more samples as the ministry suggested them to increase sample size for better assessment. At least 800 samples were drawn in two phases from all 23 districts for quality assessment.

The relaxations were allowed when a major portion of wheat of the current rabi season has been procured and at least 19 lakh tonnes has been handed over to the FCI for taking the grain further to consumer states.

“Out of this, 50% is conditional that whatever the relaxation be allowed by the Centre, the crop handed over to the FCI will fetch the cost accordingly,” said a senior officer.

“At the onset of the procurement when we found a dip in quality, we demanded three things from the Centre -- relaxation up to 20% in terms of shrivelled grain, no value cut due drop in the yield and relaxation for the grain procured since the start of season on April 1,” informed Singh.

The overall yield in the country suffered a yield loss of at least 13.5%, leading to fall in state’s revenues and farmers’ income. Against the expected arrival of 135 lakh tonnes, 102 lakh tonnes reached the state mandis out of which the state agencies have procured 96 lakh tonnes and six lakh tonnes has been by the traders.

The relaxation without a value cut will help farmers as it would give them full MSP (of ₹2,015 per quintal) against the available weight.

