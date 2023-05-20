Labrador Simmy beats cancer, reports to duty with Punjab Police canine squad

Faridkot : Seven-year-old Labrador named Simmy, who made a remarkable recovery after a long battle with cancer, will again help Punjab Police with anti-sabotage checks.

Born in 2016, Simmy was adopted by Punjab Police when she was just was couple of months old. Later, she was posted in the Punjab Police canine squad at Faridkot, said officials.

A master in anti-sabotage checking, Simmy in the past helped cops detect drugs from a foreign national, which led to his arrest, said Faridkot senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh.

Simmy was detected with cancer in August 2021. “She was taken to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana for treatment. Now, she has rejoined the duty,” said the SSP.

Simmy’s handler head constable Kulbir Singh said she underwent three chemotherapy sessions during her treatment. “She was discharged from GADVASU after a couple of weeks and we used to take her to take her there for monthly check-ups regularly. Simmy’s chemotherapy sessions were stopped in September 2022 and last month, she was declared fit to join the duty,” he added.

“Simmy has been with me for the past couple of years and we have developed a strong bond. I was worried when she was sick, but seeing her join the duty is a big relief,” Kulbir added.

“Dog squad is effective in detection of explosive and narcotic substances. Every dog has a unique ability, some are expert in sniffing explosive substances and some are good in detecting narcotic substances. A special diet plan is followed for these dogs and they undergo regular medical check-ups,” the SSP added.

In nature, Labradors are highly intelligent and show the desire to learn and interact, the SSP said.