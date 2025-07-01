Reopen terror victim cases, ensure jobs to kin: J&K LG to DCs, SSPs

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said a special cell will be set up to address the concerns of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorists and directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried and ensure jobs to the next of kin on priority. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said a special cell will be set up to address the concerns of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorists. (HT file photo)

After chairing a high-level meeting to discuss issues concerning families whose members were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, Sinha posted on X: “Directed DCs and SSPs to reopen cases deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to next of kin on priority.”

Sinha directed officers to take immediate measures to free terror victim families’ property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers on an urgent basis. “The officials should identify those elements from the terror ecosystem who were involved in killing common Kashmiris and are currently working in government departments. The financial assistance under MUDRA and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture,” the lieutenant governor told the officials at the meeting.

Sinha asked the officers to notify a toll-free number for the assistance of terror victim families.

He said that a special cell is being set up in the LG Secretariat to address concerns of the families. “A similar cell to be set up in the chief secretary’s office. Every possible assistance would be provided and culprits roaming free for decades will be brought to justice,” he added.

