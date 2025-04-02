Repair all damaged roads by June 15: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed to complete the repair work of all damaged roads by June 15, saying that a campaign should be launched to ensure that tendering and other necessary processes are completed within 15 days. The chief minister issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board here on Tuesday in which agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present. (File)

Expressing dissatisfaction over the condition of roads, the chief minister instructed officials to identify and initiate repairs within 15 days to provide relief to the public. He further directed that roads transferred to the zila parishads in five districts should also be repaired within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring strict quality standards. He said that any negligence or laxity in road repairs would not be tolerated.

During the Vidhan Sabha budget session, Saini had announced that all roads in Haryana would be renovated within six months, ensuring that no road in the state remains in poor condition, according to a statement.