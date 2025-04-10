Report claims HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi was harassed by seniors before his death: Sources

An inquiry report has indicated that the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer, who was found dead last month, was being harassed by his seniors in the department. Vimal Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was fished out of a water body in Bilaspur on March 18. His relatives sat on a dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla with the body the next day. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Negi’s wife alleged that her husband was tortured by the superior officers over the previous six months. He was intentionally forced to work late at night even during illness, she said. A 66-page report, emerging out of an inquiry into the death, conducted by additional chief secretary Onkar Sharma, was submitted on Wednesday.

Though officials have been tight-lipped about the contents of the report, sources claim that it was found that Negi was made to work for about 12 hours, instead of eight stipulated.

For the inquiry, about 20-25 people, including HPPCL MD Harikesh Meena, director of personnel and finance Shivam Pratap, and director (electrical) Deshraj were questioned.

A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against HPPCL director (electrical) and managing director.

Deshraj was suspended, while Meena and Pratap were transferred.

According to the report, Negi joined the Shimla office in June 2024 after the Pekhuwala Sau Energy Project was allotted. Earlier, he was part of the Shongtong project.