Republic Day: 2 Punjab ADGPs to get President’s Police Medal

ADGPs Naresh Kumar and Amardeep Singh Rai have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day

Naresh Kumar, ADGP (HT Photo)

The awards have been announced by the Union ministry of home affairs. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Sukhchain Singh Gill, DIG, special task force, Sanjeev Kumar Rampal and four PPS officers, including commandant, PRTC Jahan Khelan Harpreet Singh Mander, SP, investigation, Hoshiarpur, Ravinder Pal Singh, ACP, headquarters, Jalandhar, Subhash Chandar Arora and deputy superintendent (security), District Jail, Rupnagar, are among 15 police officers who have been selected for the Police Medal for meritorious service. The other officials are inspectors Shaminder Singh, Onkar Singh Brar, Jagpreet Singh and Balwinder Kaur, SI Arun Kumar and ASIs Sandeep Kumar, Gurmukh Singh and Amrik Chand. DGP VK Bhawra congratulated the awardees.