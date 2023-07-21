PGIMER doctor tries to end life, accuses senior of harassment

A resident doctor at PGIMER’s hepatology department attempted suicide on the institute’s campus on Tuesday following alleged harassment by an associate professor of the department.

Before taking the extreme step, the doctor wrote a detailed statement, seeking that his senior be charged with abetment to suicide, as he had made his life unbearable since he joined the institute.

The doctor injected himself with midazolam, a drug used to produce sleepiness and relieve anxiety before surgery or certain procedures, but was saved in time by his peers.

Before taking the extreme step, the doctor wrote a detailed statement, seeking that his senior be charged with abetment to suicide, as he had made his life unbearable since he joined the institute. He mentioned being subjected to personal humiliation during rounds recently, where the senior doctor told him that he should “go and drown somewhere”.

The constant torment had left him feeling sick of life, said the doctor, adding that at one point, he contemplated jumping from the sixth floor, but switched to injecting himself with midazolam to avoid pain.

In the note, he expressed that it was his dream to pursue MD and DM from PGIMER, and although he had achieved both, he found the environment toxic due to individuals like his senior. While no police complaint was submitted, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal formed a committee, headed by Association of Resident Doctors president Dr Naveen, to look into the matter. He also encouraged doctors to report any issue directly to him.