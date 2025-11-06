Residents cry foul over Panchkula’s ‘stilt-plus-four’ construction

Despite ongoing hearings in the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the stay on “stilt parking plus four floors” construction, high-rise buildings continue to multiply rapidly across Panchkula. Several landowners are demolishing older properties to construct modern multi-storey houses featuring ground-floor stilt parking and multiple upper residential floors. An under-construction house with stilt parking in Sector 7, Panchkula (HT Photo)

A recent visit by HT to these residential areas confirmed the widespread construction, with numerous large, multi-storey structures already completed and many more under way.

Ravinder Sharma, president of the senior citizens council, Panchkula, expressed concern that such high-rise buildings would only increase neighbour disputes and exacerbate parking problems. He suggested that multi-floor construction should be restricted to new sectors with sufficient space.

The Citizens’ Welfare Association sharply criticised the rapid pace of multi-floor construction, arguing that it deprives neighbours of sunlight and fresh air while putting immense pressure on the existing infrastructure.

Association president SK Nayar said the city’s infrastructure was originally designed for a fixed population density, which has now been drastically exceeded, leading to problems such as sewer blockages, potable water shortages, and excessive electricity consumption. Nayar also pointed to a policy inconsistency, adding that the government promotes subsidised solar panels while allowing high-rise construction that blocks sunlight, rendering the panels ineffective.

Citing that around 300 such buildings have already been constructed and repeated appeals have failed, the association said it was forced to move the high court after the government only partially implemented the recommendations of its own expert committee. Available details suggest that builders play a major role in persuading landowners to undertake such construction for monetary gain, often by offering lucrative financial deals.

Residents’ ordeal

A Panchkula resident shared his ordeal with HT, stating that his neighbour, who had permission for only three floors, began constructing a fourth floor without approval. The structure was also built without the mandatory consent of adjoining neighbours, causing damage to common walls, cracks in his house, and floor damage due to earth pressure.

Despite the resident informing the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) last year and seeking compensation, no action was taken, even after HSVP issued a show-cause notice and later a resumption notice to the builder, who still continued construction. The resident subsequently approached the high court this year seeking action. Despite HSVP’s assurance in court, the resident claimed construction continued, forcing him to file a contempt petition over the authority’s failure to act. As per available details, many such disputes are pending with the HSVP.

Similarly, Sector 11 resident Parmod Hans claimed that around 80-90 houses in the city were damaged due to such constructions, which affect the foundations of adjoining houses. He alleged that in most such cases, builders are involved and sometimes neglect construction quality. He also said that existing building codes are often flouted.

HSVP confirms NOC mandatory for stilt-plus-four construction

A concerned HSVP officer confirmed that, as per the state government’s July 2024 policy, stilt parking plus four-floor construction is prohibited without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from both adjoining neighbours. The officer acknowledged that many neighbour disputes reach their office, which they attempt to resolve, including damage claims, with the help of empanelled engineers. While some parties manage to settle matters amicably, others approach the court, the officer added.