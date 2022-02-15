Resolve pay anomaly of senior military ranks: HC tells Centre

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the central government to take steps in removing the pay anomaly of senior military rank officers.

The high court bench of justice Fateh Deep Singh has directed the government to take appropriate steps in removing the anomaly, which is “adversely impacting and affecting” the morale of the defence forces, preferably within a period of six months.

The plea was from one Major General DN Asija (retd) and others, highlighting that major general and above are getting a lower pay and pension than their juniors, with even colonels drawing more than lieutenant generals in certain cases.

As per the plea, the basis of the anomaly was the addition of the Military Service Pay (MSP) till the rank of brigadier. Beyond brigadier, while the MSP is subsumed and added on promotion to the rank of major general, it is not added as a separate element. As a result of this, junior ranks get paid more than senior ranks, it was submitted adding that while a lieutenant colonel, colonel and brigadier can get paid till ₹2.26 lakh ₹2.29 lakh and ₹2.3 lakh respectively after adding MSP, the vice chief of the army staff cannot get more than ₹2.25 lakh. After adding MSP, the scale of lieutenant colonel exceeds those of major general and lieutenant colonel. The pay anomaly further affects the pensions of retirees too, the plea added.

It was also argued that earlier, too, the government had made an attempt to address the issue but somehow got stuck and as a consensus could not be reached on the methodology of resolution of the anomaly.

The plea was disposed of as Centre’s counsel had submitted that ministry of defence in consultation with the ministry of finance and the department of personnel and training are trying to resolve the anomaly.

“Be so as it may, the present petition stands disposed of with the directions to the respondents to take appropriate steps in removing this anomaly, which is adversely impacting and affecting the morale of the defence forces, preferably within a period of six months from today (February 9),” the bench of justice Fatehdeep Singh said.