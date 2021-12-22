Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Respite for Chandigarh as cold wave subsides
chandigarh news

Respite for Chandigarh as cold wave subsides

The maximum temperature of Chandigarh rose from 18.9°C on Monday to 22.4°C on Tuesday, going 1.3°C above normal
According to the India Meteorological Department, gradual rise of 3-5 degrees in the temperature is expected in Chandigarh over the next five days. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After reeling under cold wave for two days, the city got some respite on Tuesday with both the day and night temperature going up.

The maximum temperature of the city rose from 18.9°C on Monday to 22.4°C on Tuesday, going 1.3°C above normal.

The minimum temperature also increased from 3.3°C to 5.7°C. However, it was still 1.1 degrees below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), gradual rise of 3-5 degrees in the temperature is expected over the next five days.

A cold wave is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature goes below 4°C. It is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and also 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

Fog on the cards

While two western disturbances will affect northern Punjab one after the other from Wednesday evening onwards, rain is unlikely in Chandigarh. But, they may bring along moderate to dense fog in the early morning hours between December 23 and 26.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP