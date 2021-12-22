Respite for Chandigarh as cold wave subsides

After reeling under cold wave for two days, the city got some respite on Tuesday with both the day and night temperature going up.

The maximum temperature of the city rose from 18.9°C on Monday to 22.4°C on Tuesday, going 1.3°C above normal.

The minimum temperature also increased from 3.3°C to 5.7°C. However, it was still 1.1 degrees below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), gradual rise of 3-5 degrees in the temperature is expected over the next five days.

A cold wave is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature goes below 4°C. It is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and also 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

Fog on the cards

While two western disturbances will affect northern Punjab one after the other from Wednesday evening onwards, rain is unlikely in Chandigarh. But, they may bring along moderate to dense fog in the early morning hours between December 23 and 26.