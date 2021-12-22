Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Respite for Chandigarh as cold wave subsides
chandigarh news

Respite for Chandigarh as cold wave subsides

The maximum temperature of Chandigarh rose from 18.9°C on Monday to 22.4°C on Tuesday, going 1.3°C above normal
According to the India Meteorological Department, gradual rise of 3-5 degrees in the temperature is expected in Chandigarh over the next five days. (HT Photo)
According to the India Meteorological Department, gradual rise of 3-5 degrees in the temperature is expected in Chandigarh over the next five days. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After reeling under cold wave for two days, the city got some respite on Tuesday with both the day and night temperature going up.

The maximum temperature of the city rose from 18.9°C on Monday to 22.4°C on Tuesday, going 1.3°C above normal.

The minimum temperature also increased from 3.3°C to 5.7°C. However, it was still 1.1 degrees below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), gradual rise of 3-5 degrees in the temperature is expected over the next five days.

A cold wave is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature goes below 4°C. It is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and also 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

Fog on the cards

While two western disturbances will affect northern Punjab one after the other from Wednesday evening onwards, rain is unlikely in Chandigarh. But, they may bring along moderate to dense fog in the early morning hours between December 23 and 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out