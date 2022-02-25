Restore old pension scheme for govt employees: Hooda

A day after the Congress-led government in Rajasthan announced restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded that the Haryana government do the same.

“The Haryana government should also accept this long pending demand of its employees by restoring the old pension scheme,” Hooda, who was in Panipat, said on Thursday.

“BJP’s coalition partner JJP had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its manifesto and now they should fulfil this promise,” he said, adding that if voted to power the Congress will restore the old pension scheme.

During his visit to Panipat, Hooda also met the delegations of the employees’ union, Resident Welfare Association, Vyapar Mandal, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

Hooda alleged that the government had failed to check corruption in government departments, especially people who were facing trouble in registration of deeds in tehsil offices.

He said that the Opposition will force the government to withdraw the decision of reducing the condition for getting Haryana’s domicile to five years from 15 years, terming it as a direct attack on the rights of Haryanvis, especially those belonging to backward classes.