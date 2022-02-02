Resumption of physical classes: Panjab University yet to decide

Even as the UT administration allowed higher educational institutions to reopen in Chandigarh from February 1, Panjab University is still on the fence about it.

A varsity panel met in this regard on Tuesday, but no final decision was taken. The panel is expected to meet again on Wednesday to deliberate on the matter.

According to sources, as semester exams were currently underway at PU, the varsity may decide to reopen only after the exams were over.

Professor SK Tomar, who took charge as PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) on Tuesday, was not available for comments. During the previous semester, apart from research scholars, PU had allowed only the postgraduate final-year students of some departments to return to the campus.

PEC reopens to lukewarm response

Though Punjab Engineering College (PEC) reopened partially on Tuesday, the response from students was lukewarm.

PEC has allowed PhD, MTech, and sixth and eighth semester students of BTech to return to the campus.

Director Baldev Setia said, “More students are expected to show up gradually.” The institute plans to resume more classes in a phased manner in the coming days.

