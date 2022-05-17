Resumption of wheat procurement unlikely to improve Haryana tally
Centre’s decision to resume procurement of wheat for 10 more days -- soon after banning its export after new low-output estimates -- is unlikely to help the Haryana government in improving its procurement tally, which is around 50% less than the last year.
The state mandis are wearing a deserted look as the procured wheat has already been lifted and migrant labourers engaged in operations have gone back with no farmers arriving with their produce.There was no arrival of wheat in most of the mandis on Monday, while only 30 quintal wheat came to Karnal’s new grain market. Officials from the Kurukshetra food and supplies controller also said that there was no arrival of wheat in mandis of the district.
“All farmers associated with us have already sold their produce. Even their payments have been cleared. That is why nobody is bringing the wheat to the mandis now,” said Sohan Lal, a commission agent of Kurukshetra’s Ladwa grain market.
Mandi officials and arhtiyas said the decision is unlikely to evoke any response from the stockists or farmers until the government announces any bonus as the prices in open market have gone up to ₹2,200 per quintal against the MSP of ₹2,015.
Chief minister Manohar Lal, while addressing a gathering at Jagadhri of Yamunanagar, had said that in order to ensure that every poor person of the country gets food grains, wheat will be procured again in Haryana for 10 days from May 16 to May 25.
But traders and arhtiyas are of the view that the move to resume the procurement operations soon after banning the export of wheat indicates that the government needs more wheat and the decision was based on reports of stocks by private traders.
“In other words, this is an opportunity for the stockists and farmers, who did not sell their produce expecting a rise in the prices in the open market. But we haven’t seen any response yet,” said an official of the Haryana State Agriculture Market Board.
As per the figures of the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, which monitors the procurement operations, only 42.72 lakh MT of wheat was procured from April 1 to May 15, which is around 50% less than the last year’s 84.93 lakh MT.
Besides, 1.32 lakh MT was procured by the private traders as per the government record. This is the lowest procurement in the state after 2007-08 when the government agencies had procured 33.5 lakh MT wheat.
“Since the farmers have already sold their produce, this decision has been made to bring out the stock of wheat bought by the private traders and the government may conduct raids to bring this wheat in the mandis,” said a Karnal-based trader pleading anonymity.
Even in April, amid reports of trading of wheat outside mandis by private traders, the Haryana government had decided to inspect procurement by private traders and checkposts were installed to track movement of foodgrains purchased outside mandis without payment of market fee and rural development funds.
Gang of oil thieves busted in Rohtak, three arrested
Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited with the arrest of three persons from Rohtak. The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said Datar group has been given the security tender of the HPCL pipeline, which passes through Rohtak district.
Woman among 8 arrested as forces bust Lashkar module in J&K
Security forces busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit by arresting seven terrorists and their associates, including a militant trained in Pakistan and a woman associate, in north Bandipora on Monday. The arrested terror operatives include Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone, and their associates Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi. Three scooters were also impounded.
Katra bus fire: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claim responsibility in video
Two days after a letter purportedly issued by the terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' claimed responsibility for the Katra bus blaze which claimed four lives, a video posted on Twitter reiterated the claim on Monday. In a 45-second video posted on the Twitter handle 'Sadi@sadiaMir567' a masked man surrounded by AK-47 rifles, ammunition and grenades was seen claiming responsibility for the Katra “bus attack.”
Kashmiri Pandits continue to protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing
Protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the killing of Rahul Bhat by militants inside his office last week continued in Ganderbal and Anatnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said. Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.
Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander
Northern Army commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir. He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy 'tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
