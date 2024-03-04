Retired Chandigarh SP joins Aapki Awaaz party, announces Lok Sabha candidacy

Retired Chandigarh superintendent of police (SP) Roshan Lal on Sunday joined the newly formed Aapki Awaaz party and announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh. Retired Chandigarh superintendent of police (SP) Roshan Lal. (HT Photo)

Roshan Lal, who retired as SP from Chandigarh Police in May 2020, joined the party, formed two months ago, at his residence in Sector 38.

“Having served the people of Chandigarh for 41 years as a police officer, I know their issues. The mainstream parties have completely failed to serve the residents. The Aapki Awaaz party has reposed faith in me and asked me to contest Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh,” said the former cop.

State president of Aapki Awaaz Party Prempal Chauhan welcomed Roshan Lal to the party.

A recipient of the President’s Police Medal for meritorious services as well as the Administrator’s Police Medal for meritorious and distinguished services, Lal headed various wings in Chandigarh Police during his tenure, holding charge of SP (Communications), additional charge of commandant, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), and SP (Law and Order), among others.

He began his career in 1979 as a constable and was awarded eight promotions over 40 years of service. He was promoted to sub-inspector on March 19, 1991, and to inspector in 1996. During his time as inspector, he worked with former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, the then inspector general of Chandigarh. He was elevated to deputy superintendent of police in 2003. In 2015, benefiting from the new promotion policy approved by the UT administration, Lal was promoted to the rank of SP (Communications).