Retired Justice TS Doabia passes away at 80

Justice Tejinder Singh Doabia (retired), who was among the first settlers of Chandigarh, has passed away. Born in 1941 in Lahore to a lawyer, Harbans Singh Doabia, he died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, the family said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His family shifted to Shimla in 1947 and later to Chandigarh in 1953. He was among the first batch of pass outs of Senior Model School in Sector 16, along with Justice Jawahar Lal Gupta (retired) and Congress leader Ambika Soni. After completing his law degree from Panjab University, he enrolled as an advocate in 1962, and in 1994 he was elevated as high court judge. While in HC of Jammu and Kashmir, he had co-authored a judgment granting local women marrying outside J&K rights to their ancestral property, before retiring in 2003. He has also authored more than 50 books and commentaries on law. He is survived by his wife Raghbir Kaur, sons Inder Pal Singh Doabia, an additional advocate general, Punjab, and Supreme Court lawyer Manpreet Singh Doabia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}