Reveal names of bribe-givers in cash-for-job scam: Haryana Cong

Asking the Haryana government to make public the names of bribe-givers in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment scams, the Congress on Wednesday questioned why the vigilance bureau (VB) hasn’t arrested the candidates who paid cash for jobs till date.

Addressing a joint press conference, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the names and papers of many candidates who allegedly got jobs on different posts (HCS, dental surgeon, ANM, staff nurse, etc) by allegedly paying bribe in the HSSC and the HPSC have come to notice.

“In spite of this, neither the state government nor the VB have arrested anyone till date. All the candidates who gave bribe, are also accused. Then why were their names not disclosed?” the senior Congress leaders asked.

The Congress leaders said in the November 17 FIR and remand request, it was stated that bribe was taken to pass candidates in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) conducted by the Haryana School Education Board (HSEB). “However, neither the HSEB was investigated nor any person who took bribe and paid bribe to pass the HTET exam was arrested or investigated,” they said.

The Congress leader further said in recruitment of police sub-inspector (SI) male and female, the HSSC has accepted irregularities in recruitment of 41 male candidates and nine female candidates, but no FIR was registered against anyone.

The HSSC has also admitted that in the recruitment of 516 police commandos, the fingerprints given at the time of paper are not matching with the biometrics at the time of paper checking.

“It is clear from the veiled proceedings of the VB that the whole matter has been dumped. Even the candidates who took the job by paying bribe were not investigated. It is clear that the entire matter will be settled silently and no action will be taken by the government,” said Selja and Surjewala, pointing out that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar cannot escape the responsibility in this recruitment scandal.